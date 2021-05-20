Williamsville East's Joe Mack is having fun with MLB pre-draft attention

If all goes well in baseball, this spring will not be the only time Williamsville East senior Joe Mack experiences what it is like to be a coveted player. But let’s not project too far into the future.
Mack’s dream of making it to the Major Leagues is still a dream. He’s closer to finishing his senior season with the Flames – one he hopes ends with a Section VI championship – than he is to earning a professional at-bat.
But this is no ordinary final season for the lefty-hitting, righty-throwing Mack. It’s a busy one filled with a series of job interviews, as a parade of MLB scouts roll though just to size him up one more time in an attempt to get to know him, to see if he’s worthy of being a first-round selection.
Mack won’t know the answer to that question until July 11, the first day of the MLB Draft. However, pre-selection meeting projections and mock drafts have the 6-foot-1, 210-pound 18-year-old going mid-to-late first round.
Should that happen, Mack will become just the fourth Western New York player to ever be picked in the first round. Should Mack, a Clemson signee, be selected in the first round, it’ll be the first time since 1978 when Williamsville’s Matt Winters went 24th overall to the New York Yankees.
Niagara Falls’ Rick Manning (LaSalle High) went second overall in the 1972 draft to the Cleveland Indians. Hutch-Tech’s Martin Cott went third overall in the 1968 draft to the Houston Astros.
“I think it’s awesome,” Mack said of all the pre-draft attention. “I couldn’t ask to be in a better spot. It’s just so cool being out here being able to do what I love in front of everybody and just show them what I got.”
Mack has the resume one would expect of a big-league prospect.
The 2019 Coaches Western New York Player of the Year was one of 40 players nationwide selected to participate in the 18th Perfect Game All-America Classic in September. He was one of 80 invited to try out, made the final cut, and went 0 for 1 with a walk. He also threw out a runner trying to steal second.
Mack played travel last summer for the East Cobb Astros in Georgia, a showcase team that played before MLB scouts. He hit around .400 with six homers and also did a fine job behind the plate. Mack’s average time for throwing to second base ranges from 1.78 to 1.9 seconds – considered exceptional.
“He was just so consistently good on the showcase circuits hitting and catching, he really sold everybody then,” said Jim Callis of MLBPipeline. “He has hitting ability. He has power, he’s pretty athletic for a catcher. Arm behind the plate, like any young catcher, he has to polish his receiving. … he could have four or five solid tools when he’s fully developed. I think he goes in the back half of the first round somewhere.”
Prep Baseball Report writes: He “has an aggressive approach with next level power.”
While that caught scouts’ attention, now is all about Mack solidifying his status through workouts and discussions he has in person with MLB representatives. In a way, his senior season for Williamsville East is kind of like a long job interview.
But a fun one.
To say Mack is enjoying all the attention might be an understatement.
“It’s just great to be out here,” he said. “I couldn’t ask to do anything else than play baseball right after school. Being out here just means everything to me. Being in front of these important people is just a dream come true. I’m here to do what I do best, show them what I got and just hope for the best.”
Perhaps that’s what he learned watching older brother Charlie Mack go through the process back in 2018, when he was picked in the sixth round by the Minnesota Twins. He’s now a catcher in the Twins’ minor league system.
“It’s something Joe paid attention to, so that he’d know what to expect during this process,” his father, Allan Mack, said. “It’s similar, but it’s a little bit more intense. The number of scouts has been twice as many as Charles.”
Williamsville East coach Chris Gruarin graduated from Canisius College, which has had its share of players drafted. Even he’s impressed with the number of scouts that have shown up to check out Mack. He also said it’s a tribute to Mack’s work ethic and determination.
“He’s a once in a lifetime player,” Gruarin said. “He’s kind of embraced it and stayed humble. He’s probably got the best projectability I’ve ever seen and the best ability from a kid I’ve ever seen in this area.”
Should Mack get drafted, he’ll have a decision to make. Turn pro and accept a seven-figure signing bonus or play Division I college ball at Clemson.
“If I get drafted it depends,” Mack said. “Both routes are great. I really love Clemson. My own end goal is to definitely play baseball in the Major Leagues and become a Hall of Famer. Either way, I just love to play.”