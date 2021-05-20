Williamsville East's Joe Mack is having fun with MLB pre-draft attention

Prep Baseball Report writes: He “has an aggressive approach with next level power.”

While that caught scouts’ attention, now is all about Mack solidifying his status through workouts and discussions he has in person with MLB representatives. In a way, his senior season for Williamsville East is kind of like a long job interview.

But a fun one.

To say Mack is enjoying all the attention might be an understatement.

“It’s just great to be out here,” he said. “I couldn’t ask to do anything else than play baseball right after school. Being out here just means everything to me. Being in front of these important people is just a dream come true. I’m here to do what I do best, show them what I got and just hope for the best.”

Perhaps that’s what he learned watching older brother Charlie Mack go through the process back in 2018, when he was picked in the sixth round by the Minnesota Twins. He’s now a catcher in the Twins’ minor league system.

“It’s something Joe paid attention to, so that he’d know what to expect during this process,” his father, Allan Mack, said. “It’s similar, but it’s a little bit more intense. The number of scouts has been twice as many as Charles.”