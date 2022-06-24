Williamsville East's Ella Wesolowski named state Class A softball player of year

Williamsville East catcher Ella Wesolowski has been named the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports player of the year for Class A softball.

Wesolowski, a junior who is committed to Mississippi State, batted .339 this season with nine doubles, two triples, three home runs and 16 RBIs. She also scored 17 runs.

Wesolowski, the 2021 All-WNY Player of the Year, was joined on the first team by Nardin senior pitcher Julianna Verni. Nardin sophomore shortstop Erin Nuwer and Williamsville South junior pitcher Gia Gangi were named to the second team.

Niagara-Wheatfield junior shortstop Elanna Lysiak was chosen to the third team and her teammate, sophomore pitcher Julia Kwitchoff, was fourth team.

Starpoint senior shortstop Bailey Briggs was sixth team.

Lancaster senior pitcher Madison Balk, a Florida State commit, was chosen to the first team for Class AA. Legends junior catcher Ellie Park was second team, as was Williamsville North junior outfielder Ella Johel.

Orchard Park senior pitcher Madalyn Covelli and Clarence senior shortstop were named to the third team and Lancaster sophomore first baseman Francesca Morris was fourth team.

Clarence sophomore pitcher Ella Zobel was chosen for the sixth team and Orchard Park sophomore shortstop Evelyn Wozniak was seventh team.

In Class B, Depew sophomore catcher Mia Vanelli was named to the first team. Olean’s Jojo Gibbons, a senior catcher, and Kylie Anastasia, a senior pitcher, were chosen for the third team, as was Roy-Hart senior pitcher Reanna Perkins.

Eden senior pitcher Jordan Lauer and Depew junior pitcher Jordan Kanick were named to the fifth team.

St. Mary’s of Lancaster placed two players on the Class C first team and one on the second team. Senior pitcher/shortstop Anna Dovey and junior pitcher/first baseman Alexandra Packard were first team and senior catcher Lily Lauck was second team. Portville senior pitcher Mallory Welty also was named to the second team.

Maple Grove junior shortstop Erin Mansfield was named to the third team, Chautauqua Lake junior pitcher Olivia Harrington was chosen for the fourth team and Falconer senior shortstop Tess Spangenburg was fifth team.

Westfield senior pitcher Haleigh Dellow was named first team in Class D. North Collins junior catcher Hailey Jasinski was second team and Ellicottville senior first baseman Harley Ficek was third team. North Collins’ Sophie Vanstrom, a junior pitcher, was named to the fourth team.