Williamsville East's Andrew Clough sets sectional record in winning ECIC IM

Orchard Park led the team scoring among large schools as it often seems to do, but swimmers and divers from Williamsville East, Clarence and Lancaster did not let the Quakers dominate the ECIC Large Schools Boys Swimming championships. Both the conference large and small school meets were held Saturday on a virtual basis.

Among small schools, East Aurora won 11 of the 12 individual events in collecting the team title.

The highlight of the meet was a Section VI record of 1 minute, 50.66 in the 200 individual medley by Andrew Clough of Williamsville East. Clough, a senior, is verbally committed to Penn State.

Clough's time is worthy of All-America swim consideration. He also swam anchor on the Flames' winning 200 freestyle relay. That unit, which also included Nick Wong, Nate Eaton and Jason Creed, won in 1:30.58.

Creed gave his team a second individual win when he took the 500 freestyle in 4:46.5.

OP won two of the three relays and got individual wins from Josh Stegner in the 200 free style and Drew Descovich in the 50 free.