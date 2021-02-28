Williamsville East's Andrew Clough sets sectional record in winning ECIC IM

Orchard Park led the team scoring among large schools as it often seems to do, but swimmers and divers from Williamsville East, Clarence and Lancaster did not let the Quakers dominate the ECIC Large Schools Boys Swimming championships. Both the conference large and small school meets were held Saturday on a virtual basis.
Among small schools, East Aurora won 11 of the 12 individual events in collecting the team title.
The highlight of the meet was a Section VI record of 1 minute, 50.66 in the 200 individual medley by Andrew Clough of Williamsville East. Clough, a senior, is verbally committed to Penn State.
Clough's time is worthy of All-America swim consideration. He also swam anchor on the Flames' winning 200 freestyle relay. That unit, which also included Nick Wong, Nate Eaton and Jason Creed, won in 1:30.58.
Creed gave his team a second individual win when he took the 500 freestyle in 4:46.5.
OP won two of the three relays and got individual wins from Josh Stegner in the 200 free style and Drew Descovich in the 50 free.
Ian Hewitt, who swam in the state meet last year, won two events for Lancaster. He took the 100 backstroke in 52.84 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 52.88. Both times would have guaranteed the Legends' junior a return to the state meet if one were going to be held.
Clarence had two individual winners in Ryan Manning with 227.17 points in the 1-meter diving and Adam Knorz, who edged out OP's Stegner, the 200 winner, in the 100 freestyle, winning in 49.64. Stegner's time was 50.04.
Senior Zach Eisenmann of Hamburg won the 100 breaststroke in 58:00.
Patrick McCrone, Luke Sapio, Descovich and Stegner made up Orchard Park's winning medley relay.
The same quartet came back for Coach Phil Aronica in the 400 freestyle relay, with Stegner leading off and Sapio swimming the anchor leg.
The only winner not from East Aurora in the ECIC Small Schools meet was 1-meter diver Justin Halford of Pioneer, who had 300.00 points.
EA, a perennial power, had three swimmers who doubled and two one-time winners.
Ezra Webster won the 200 (1:50.39) and the 100 (49.93) freestyles. William Herr won the 200 IM in 2:13.01 and 100 fly (56.87), and Charlie Wangelin won the 500 in 4:51.64, a state qualifying time, and the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.63.
Parker Brod won the 50 freestyle (22.77) and Ethan Egloff took the 100 backstroke (57.40) for EA's other individual wins.
East Aurora took all three relays, of course. Egloff, Wangelin, Brod and Herr made up the medley relay. Webster, Herr, Jayson Kitson and Brod swam the 200 relay. The lineup of Webster, Eliot Nagy, Kitson and Wangelin won the 400.
Orchard Park piled up 466 points to lead the large schools scoring. Following the Quakers were: Clarence (290), Williamsville East (271), Hamburg (202), Williamsville South (195) and Lancaster (185).
East Aurora's 478 points easily outdistanced the small schools field. Springville was next with 319, followed by Maryvale (258), Alden (231) and Iroquois (170).
The CCAA held an actual meet at Olean, with Frewsburg dominating. The Bears had 482 points and took five of the 12 first-places. Jamestown was next with 300 points.
R.J. Helt of Panama broke the pool record in winning the 200 freestyle in 1:52.59. The Jamestown 200 freestyle relay of Jacob Anderson, Joseph Roehmholdt, Aidan McCleary and Kyle Dean also won in pool record time, 1:30.80.
Helt also won the 100 fly (57.70).
Gannon Moore of Frewsburg doubled, winning the 200 IM (2:10.78) and 100 backstroke (55.24).
Freshman Logan Hren of the Bears won the 500 in 5:18.21 and teammate Brady Lindstrom won the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.41.
Jamestown's 200 medley relay of eighth grader Conner Dean, senior Kyle Dean, Joseph Roehmholdt and Jacob Anderson won in 1:44.71.
Frewsburg's 400 freestyle relay of Zachary Gifford, Hren, Moore and Lindstrom won in 3:27.82.