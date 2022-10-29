Williamsville East wins first girls soccer sectional title since 2018; Lew-Port adds another crown

Kelly Carver’s stalwart play in net wasn’t the only boost the senior goalkeeper provided for the Williamsville East girls soccer team Saturday afternoon.

Sensing her team needed a pick-me-up at the halfway point of the Section VI Class A final, the captain brought out some Honey Stinger Energy Chews for the rest of her starting teammates.

“Everyone was so nervous and I thought that everyone could use a little boost at half,” she said, “and apparently we did.”

Behind with at least a dozen saves from Carver – half of them high-danger chances – the top-seeded Flames (15-2) held their 1-0 first-half lead to beat No. 2 Niagara Wheatfield (14-2-1) for the program’s first sectional title since 2018.

“Her best game of the year by far,” second-year East coach Paul Loweecey said of Carver. “She’s somebody that when she really wants something, she steps up in these big moments. When you see the goalie make what looks like easy catches, that means she’s putting in all the other hard work and doing her job right.”

Carver stopped two point-blank shots in the first half just four minutes before the Flames scored the lone goal of the game. With 19:58 left in the first half, junior forward Emily Woolingham headed in her team-leading 26th goal of the season from sister Claire Woolingham, who lofted a perfect free kick from the corner.

“In the beginning of the year it was an issue for us, but getting that confidence in the air is so important because it helps everything out on the ground the rest of the game,” Loweecey said. “A good moment — it’s nice to see the reward of all the practice.”

Carver and her defense shut the door from there, withstanding a trio of Wheatfield corners midway through the second half and another close shot with 8:05 to go. Carver was appreciatively mobbed by her teammates as the final buzzer sounded.

“It’s just overwhelming, but it was such a nice feeling,” Carver said. “We just deserved everything that we put in the hard work for.”

East advances to the Class A Far West Regionals Saturday at Niagara Wheatfield at 4 p.m. against a Section V opponent.

“It feels great,” Emily Woolingham said. "We worked really hard to get to where we are, and we’re not done. We’re going to keep working hard.”

In the second game of the tripleheader at Sweet Home, No. 2 Lew-Port (13-4) dominated No. 1 City Honors (16-2) for a 4-0 victory to win the Class B1 title in a rematch of last year's final.

It was the Lancers’ third consecutive sectional title, the first coming in Class A2. But this year featured a bit more adversity with injuries, a new defensive line and Emily Brook taking over as varsity head coach a week before the season.

“Today was the first time I’ve really seen us play as a team,” star senior Sophie Auer said. “Everyone stepped up, everyone did their part in this game, and I feel like this is our potential right here. If we play this way every single game, we’re going to win every single game.”

Lew-Port needed just 6:16 to open the scoring, as junior Elina Kunik leapt to head home a 50-50 ball. Sophomore Emily Stefik scored midway through the second half, and Auer added two more to put her at 36 goals for the season. Senior goalkeeper Rebecca Hoffman earned the shutout with a charging save in the final minutes.