Williamsville East wins Class B boys swimming; Frewsburg takes Class C

Cameron Ignatowski of East Aurora captured the diving competition with a score of 348.30. He was the only diver in the class to qualify.

Class C

The team championships weren’t exactly a race in this category. It was more of a romp – or should we say “Moore” – of a romp. Three Moore brothers led the way to the one-sided win.

Frewsburg completely outclassed the competition in winning the title. The Bears ran up an amazing 521 points in dominating the competition. Alden was second with 225 points, while Medina finished third with 199.

It seems improbable that a swimmer from a team other than Frewsburg could be named the top individual swimmer of the class. Even so, RJ Helt of Panama had a busy and productive afternoon.

He finished first in both the 200 free (1:47.63) and in the 100 free (48.82). His team didn’t win either of his relays, but he did help the Panthers finish second in the 200 medley and the 200 free.