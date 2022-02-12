Williamsville East wins Class B boys swimming; Frewsburg takes Class C

Williamsville East was the winner of the Section VI, Class B boys swimming title with a convincing 310 points at Clarence.
The Flames finished with a good-sized margin over East Aurora, which edged third-place Grand Island by a score of 275 to 267.
None of the top three schools had the edge of having the meet’s outstanding swimmer on its side. Senior Jacob Lauzonis of Lewiston Porter earned that honor. Lauzonis won the 100 fly in a time of 53.38, and the 100 breast in 58.24. He also took part in two relays, helping the Lancers finish second in the 200 medley relay and the 400 free relay.
There were a couple of double winners. Aiden Losito of Williamsville South captured the 100 free and 200 IM titles. Nathan Eaton of Williamsville East was the top swimmer in the 200 free and 500 free.
Other individual swim winners were William Herr of East Aurora in the 50 free and Roman Tedeschi of Williamsville East in the 100 back. Cameron Ignatowski of East Aurora won the 1-meter diving title.
The toughest decision of the night probably was figuring out which Lancaster swimmer deserved to be named the most outstanding of the Class A competition.
In the relays, Grand Island took home the 200 medley (Alex Szczepankiewicz, Jacob Cali, Patrick Lepine, and Chase Harding) and the 200 free (Harding, Szczepankiewicz, Noah Decourcey, and Cali) titles. Williamsville East (Nick Wong, Nicholas Lemmo, Tedeschi, and Eaton) took home the 400 free championship.
Class C
The team championships weren’t exactly a race in this category. It was more of a romp – or should we say “Moore” – of a romp. Three Moore brothers led the way to the one-sided win.
Frewsburg completely outclassed the competition in winning the title. The Bears ran up an amazing 521 points in dominating the competition. Alden was second with 225 points, while Medina finished third with 199.
It seems improbable that a swimmer from a team other than Frewsburg could be named the top individual swimmer of the class. Even so, RJ Helt of Panama had a busy and productive afternoon.
He finished first in both the 200 free (1:47.63) and in the 100 free (48.82). His team didn’t win either of his relays, but he did help the Panthers finish second in the 200 medley and the 200 free.
Frewsburg set the tone right away with a relatively easy victory in the opening event, the 200 medley relay. The team of Gannon Moore, Toby Gifford, Grady Moore and Miles Moore finished in 1:44:59, more than two seconds ahead of the field.
Gannon Moore took the 200 IM in 2:02.50 and the 100 back in 54.95. while Miles followed with a 22.97 in the 50 free. It was Grady’s turn in the 100 fly (56.56). Teammate Logan Hren was the winner of the 500 free in 5:01.48.
Frewsburg won the 200 free relay with a time of 1:32.89. Hren, Zachary Gifford, Noah Collins and Grady Moore were the winning foursome. Then Gifford, Miles Moore, Hren and Gannon Moore teamed up to take the 400 free relay.
Issac Pace of Medina broke through the Bears’ domination to take the 100 breast in 1:02.21. David Marshall, a senior from Panama, won the 1-meter diving competition with an excellent performance. He had 449.90 points, well ahead of Jackson Conley of Tonawanda (343.95).
The state qualifier meet will be held at ECC-City on Tuesday.