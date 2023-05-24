Williamsville East senior Ella Wesolowski showed why she is considered the best softball player in Western New York.

With her sister, Abbey, a sophomore, on base following a single, Ella stepped to the plate in a scoreless game in the top of the seventh inning with no outs against Niagara Wheatfield.

The Falcons had three options: Walk Ella, a Mississippi State signee; hope their pitcher struck her out; or deal with her getting a hit. Ella beamed the ball to left field for a double and her sister scored, leading the Flames to a 1-0 Class A1 win in Depew to give Williamsville East its sixth straight Section VI championship. Ella had a hit in all four of her plate appearances against Niagara Wheatfield.

It was fitting that the sixth-year varsity player had the winning RBI to lead Williamsville East to its sixth straight sectional championship, because when she saw her sister get on base, she had a feeling a big moment was imminent.

“I am so grateful that I’ve gotten to play with her,” Ella Wesolowski said. “We’re around each other all the time, and batting behind her, I know how to hype her up. When she got on base, it gave me the confidence like, ‘OK. It’s going to happen.’ We can just feel the connection as sisters, and I’m just very grateful I can play with her during my last year.

"Ever since I was a little seventh grader to now, to win six straight means so much to me, the team and the program. It’s bittersweet because it’s my last year, but I’m hoping we can keep proceeding and go into the crossover game with this energy because I can’t wait for the next game.”

To secure the win, Williamsville East junior pitcher Grace Kessel had two of her seven strikeouts in the final inning and struck out Niagara Wheatfield’s final batter.

“This is Grace’s first year on varsity, and she has just been absolutely amazing,” Ella Wesolowski said. “She has so many different pitches and is so awesome to talk about because we have such great chemistry. That catcher-pitcher duo is what helped lead us to the win.”

Once Williamsville East cleared the field after its celebration, West Seneca East and Williamsville South took the field for the Section VI Class A2 final. It was the Trojans’ chance to dethrone the reigning overall Class A champions, and they took advantage of the opportunity.

On the team’s first at-bat, junior Miranda Zipp hit a single, but wanted more. With teammate Jenna Wojtkowiak next in the lineup, Zipp was jumpy, hovering between first and second base. The Billies read her movements and their catcher threw to second, but the ball was overthrown, allowing Zipp to sprint to third base.

With Zipp in scoring position, Wojtkowiak flew out to center field, and that was enough for Zipp to score the lone run of the game, leading West Seneca East to a 1-0 victory and its first sectional title since 2016.

“When I get on the base paths, I know I have to be aggressive,” Zipp said. “Being aggressive wins games, and if you don’t play that way, you’re not going to win games. I took an opportunity to steal an extra base, and my friend was able to knock me in.”

While the team’s offense wasn’t able to produce any more runs throughout the game, they were able to showcase their defense, which started with senior pitcher Olivia Russ, a University at Buffalo softball signee. She had 10 strikeouts and gave up two hits. Her ability to deal was the highlight of the game and led to her receiving a proposal after the game which included a sign that said, “Prom with u would be really sweet,” and receiving a basket of candy. Russ accepted the invite.

“I was nervous coming into this game, but I had to have that confidence because we’ve played them so many times,” Russ said. “They’re really great and aggressive and I had to work the zone a lot this game and keep them on their toes.

Williamsville East and West Seneca East will meet on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Depew in the Section VI Class A crossover game.