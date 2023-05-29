NIAGARA FALLS – Williamsville East’s players were in a semicircle listening to Latin music blare from a black portable speaker outside of the third-base dugout at Sal Maglie Field.

The Flames were excited and in a celebratory mood as they had just beaten Amherst, 10-2, in the Section VI Class A crossover game to advance to their first Far West Regional since 2016.

Entering the sixth inning with a 4-2 lead, Williamsville East’s offense broke the game open with five more runs.

“That was awesome, we just kept fighting,” Williamsville East coach Chris Guarin said. “We had some awesome at-bats, and our guys battled the entire day. We were extremely hungry and kept battling and knew we had to give it everything that we got. The energy we had was awesome, and every guy on our team was super loud and electric. These guys didn’t want to give up and kept going. This says a lot about our lineup; this is a real gritty team. They didn’t want their season to end, so hats off to them and our assistant coaches. Their energy was outstanding.”

The bottom of Williamsville East’s lineup set up the top queue in the sixth.

First was junior Nathan Wisniewski drawing a walk, followed by sophomore Noah Hoffman and Gavin Steinacher successfully hitting bunts that tiptoed going out of bounds but were hit with enough precision to stay in play. With the bases loaded, junior Jack Reimann, the Flames’ lead-off hitter, connected on a two-RBI double to make it a 6-2 game.

Junior Carmen Panaro followed with an RBI double. The team’s fourth hitter, senior Ryan Fryling, mimicked Reimann by getting a two-RBI double of his own, to make the score 9-2 after six.

“Our seven, eight, nine guys are gritty,” Guarin said. “Those guys are awesome in the box and fight, fight, fight. When we got back to the top of our order, we know those guys are dangerous, so once we go a couple of guys on base for them, it was a truly special lineup when everyone is a tough out. Every guy in that lineup will sacrifice for the team with bunts, and that’s the type of stuff we practice all year. All those drills we do in the fall lead to today.”

Williamsville East will play the winner of Section V’s Class A crossover game between Greece Athena and Honeoye Falls-Lima, which takes place on Tuesday at 5 p.m.