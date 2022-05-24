Williamsville East softball knocks off Niagara Wheatfield, aims for fifth consecutive A1 title

Williamsville East entered Tuesday’s Section VI Class A1 softball semifinal against Niagara-Wheatfield in an unfamiliar spot – as an underdog – but the ending was all too familiar.

The No. 4 seed Flames scored two runs on bases-loaded walks in the sixth inning to defeat the No. 1 seed Falcons 4-3 at Niagara-Wheatfield to advance to the finals and a chance for a fifth consecutive Class A1 title since 2017.

The Flames will play No. 6 West Seneca West on Thursday at Williamsville North. West Seneca West beat No. 7 Sweet Home 10-3 on Tuesday.

“The girls are super excited. They’ve been working hard in practices, and it shows that they love the game,” said coach Brianna Clark, who took the reins of the team in April. “The girls are very motivated. We had a good mindset going in.”

Senior Jessica Westmiller pitched a complete game for the Flames (13-6). She fanned 12 batters, often with a nasty riser that got several batters swinging. Westmiller also pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the third inning.

“My riseball was my key pitch, my key strikeout pitch, and I just got them chasing. I started off a little iffy on my curveball, but I got that to work, and that was pretty successful the whole game,” said Westmiller, who plans to play softball at Gannon University next year.

Niagara-Wheatfield (18-4) scored in the bottom of the first inning when senior Grace Albano doubled to left field and came home on an RBI single by Julia Kwitchoff, also the Falcons’ starting pitcher. It appeared as though the Falcons were going to set the tone early.

“Every single girl needed to be focused. It wasn’t just one girl that was going to win us the game, it was going to be the whole team winning the game,” Clark said.

Williamsville East tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the second inning on a unique play. Freshman Abby Wesolowski reached on a walk to open the inning and later scored as Ofelia Comerford was caught in a rundown between first and second. Though it was the third out, it was ruled that Wesolowski reached home before Comerford was tagged.

The Flames added a run in the top of the third inning for a 2-1 lead. Shannon Pogorcala reached on a ground rule double to deep center field that was inches away from clearing the complex’s low fence. She then stole third base and home.

Niagara-Wheatfield wasn't done. Another hit from Albano – this time a two-out single to second base – scored two runners, and the top seed took a 3-2 lead. Westmiller was unfazed, and recovered to strike out the last batter on three pitches.

“As soon as they get a hit, I just wipe it out of my mind. It’s just another girl on base, I got to get the next batter,” Westmiller said. “Every hit could be an easy play to first, an easy play to second. You just have to keep playing your heart out, never give up, and don’t let that put you down in a game.”

The Flames took the lead for good in the top of the sixth. Wesolowski singled to left field and advanced to second base on a ground out on the next pitch. She reached third base on an error, and Pogorcala drew a bases-loaded walk.

Elise Elwood scored the game-winner in similar fashion, coming home with the bases loaded as Melissa Smith drew a walk.