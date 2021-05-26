Williamsville East softball continues to burn bright

Clark, a senior who will play softball at Syracuse next year, has 54 strikeouts and an earned-run average of 1.06, while Wesolowski, a sophomore, has driven in 15 runs and is 14 for 20 with three home runs in Williamsville East’s first six games.

Stellrecht, who will play at the University of Pennsylvania next year, opened the season with 12 RBIs and a home run in the Flames’ first six games. Stellrecht is a five-year starter, and has played at five different positions in that span: left field, catcher, center field, second base and shortstop.

“Abbie’s been kind of the glue this year,” Durr said. “She is more than a utility player. Wherever you put her, she could be one of the best players at the position, and she knows the game, inside and out.”

Stellrecht’s energy, Clark said, helps drive the Flames.

+7 High school softball preview: 10 players to watch Here is a look at 10 high school softball players to watch this spring.

“Abbie is amazing,” Clark said. “She makes so many plays in the field, she can hit the ball, she’s a very positive person and she gets us going during games."