Williamsville East softball continues to burn bright

Prior to May 14, the Williamsville East softball team hadn’t played a game in nearly 23 months.
The Flames won a state championship on June 15, 2019, finished the 2019 season ranked 12th in the nation in the USA Today Super 25 poll and prepared to defend their New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class A championship.
Back-to-back home runs from seniors Christy Mack and Maddy Miske along with the two-hit-shutout pitching of sophomore Summer Clark carried the unbeaten Flames to a 3-0 victory over never-say-die Ballston Spa of Section II in the New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association Class A championship
Then, the Covid-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 season. The Flames, however, have continued their charge in 2021. Williamsville East began the week by registering its 33rd consecutive win, a 4-3 win Monday against Iroquois.
“It’s nice to be undefeated now,” Williamsville East coach Chris Durr said Tuesday. “We’ve played pretty well so far, but I don’t make too much light out of 33 in a row, because we could lose any day now. But we’re looking to win as many games as we can, and to win a Section VI championship.”
The Flames are continuing a certain program standard this season. The Flames returned four players from the team that won the 2019 NYSPHSAA Class A championship: pitcher Summer Clark, catcher Ella Wesolowski, outfielder Bri Willick and shortstop Abbie Stellrecht.
“The tough part about this season was not knowing what you had coming back, if you didn’t have a young team two years ago,” Durr said. “We didn’t have a young team. We have four players back from that team two years ago, and we’ve mixed in sophomores and two freshman. On this team, most are juniors who would have played junior varsity last year, or seniors this year who would have played varsity last year.”
Clark, a senior who will play softball at Syracuse next year, has 54 strikeouts and an earned-run average of 1.06, while Wesolowski, a sophomore, has driven in 15 runs and is 14 for 20 with three home runs in Williamsville East’s first six games.
Stellrecht, who will play at the University of Pennsylvania next year, opened the season with 12 RBIs and a home run in the Flames’ first six games. Stellrecht is a five-year starter, and has played at five different positions in that span: left field, catcher, center field, second base and shortstop.
“Abbie’s been kind of the glue this year,” Durr said. “She is more than a utility player. Wherever you put her, she could be one of the best players at the position, and she knows the game, inside and out.”
Stellrecht’s energy, Clark said, helps drive the Flames.
“Abbie is amazing,” Clark said. “She makes so many plays in the field, she can hit the ball, she’s a very positive person and she gets us going during games."
The Flames have 12 sophomores and juniors on their roster, but their younger players have also emerged, including junior Brielle Wark and freshman Kiersten Smith. Smith’s go-ahead RBI in the sixth inning Monday sparked the Flames to their win at Iroquois. Smith is a first-year varsity player who also plays field hockey at Williamsville East and plays on the Williamsville girls hockey team. Her father, David, coaches baseball at Clarence.
“It’s really important to have those younger players step up,” Clark said. “We lost so many girls from last season, and if we didn’t have our younger players step up, we wouldn’t be winning games.”
In a way, though, the Flames also realize they have a target on their backs each time they play, which makes the contributions of the younger players that much more valuable.
“It’s almost a new team,” Clark said. “I think all of our players know that every time we play someone, that team has nothing to lose, because we’ve won so many games in a row.”
