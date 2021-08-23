Williamsville East players unhappy with treatment of Chris Durr, but come to first day of practice

As a result, Mucica and Suchyna oversaw an unusual day of practice, which began with Mucica addressing the team in the bleachers.

He told them the district was talking to potential coaching candidates.

It was there where Mucica said he and Suchyna are there to support them with whatever decisions they decided to make – to ban together and play or ban together and wait off the field. He encouraged them to get anything and everything off their chests to district officials and welcomed them talking to the media if they chose to assert their First Amendment rights.

“You can’t be wrong because there’s no book written about this,” Mucica told the players. “I’m proud of you guys for being here. You’re organized. You have your gear on. You grabbed the soccer balls. I can tell what kind of team we have here, and I can tell you’re conflicted in many ways. … We’re here to support you.”

Before practice, Emma Scalione read a text she received from Durr that morning, explaining he’s sorry they had to go through this, and that there’s nothing he wants more than to be at practice and to be their coach. He also said this ordeal has been unfair to them.