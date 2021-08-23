Williamsville East players unhappy with treatment of Chris Durr, but come to first day of practice

The Williamsville East girls soccer team is upset with what it feels is a lack of respect being shown to former coach Chris Durr. The Flames also aren’t happy there are no qualified head coaches within to lead the program.
It’s a situation the Flames blame the Williamsville School Board for creating, especially since the governing body is unwilling to provide an explanation for its decision to not approve the recommended candidate by district administrators.
But the kids showed up and practiced, nonetheless.
Fall sports season began Monday throughout the state for high schools, including East, which met before its first workout without Durr. The coach guided the program for 27 years and won 391 games, 16 division titles, 10 Section VI championships and reached two state semifinals.
Durr wasn’t appointed to the post by the Williamsville School Board during an Aug. 10 meeting even though he was recommended for the job by East’s principal Brian Swatland, athletic director Nicholas Suchyna and overall district AD Chris Mucica. Of the eight voters, four abstained and four voted no. Other than the district doesn’t discuss personnel issues, no reason has been given for Durr not being retained as coach. He still is a teacher within the district.
Since then, the junior varsity and modified team head coaches for the district have stepped down in a show of support for Durr.
As a result, Mucica and Suchyna oversaw an unusual day of practice, which began with Mucica addressing the team in the bleachers.
He told them the district was talking to potential coaching candidates.
It was there where Mucica said he and Suchyna are there to support them with whatever decisions they decided to make – to ban together and play or ban together and wait off the field. He encouraged them to get anything and everything off their chests to district officials and welcomed them talking to the media if they chose to assert their First Amendment rights.
“You can’t be wrong because there’s no book written about this,” Mucica told the players. “I’m proud of you guys for being here. You’re organized. You have your gear on. You grabbed the soccer balls. I can tell what kind of team we have here, and I can tell you’re conflicted in many ways. … We’re here to support you.”
Before practice, Emma Scalione read a text she received from Durr that morning, explaining he’s sorry they had to go through this, and that there’s nothing he wants more than to be at practice and to be their coach. He also said this ordeal has been unfair to them.
But then the coach in him came out as he said: “Great teams are the ones that can handle adversity. Well, here it is.”
“He’s a great guy who had something horrible happen to him,” Scalione said in brief but to-the-point fashion before practice.
Classmate Simone Brock read to media in attendance the following message sent to the School Board by the team:
"A school board’s responsibility is to serve the interests of the students and the community and lead by example. However, in the case of Coach Durr’s hasty removal, we feel that you have let us down and have left the Williamsville East Girls Varsity Soccer Team needlessly without a coach two weeks before the start of the season. As a result of your actions, the JV and Modified teams find themselves without coaches as well.
"We expect our adult leaders to treat people with respect and kindness, which should be extended to everyone regardless of their personal feelings about them. Coach Chris Durr has served the Williamsville athletic community for almost 30 years with an unparalleled record of success. He did not deserve to be blindsided by your last-minute decision with no opportunity to defend himself or protect his reputation. We believe he deserves a formal apology from the school board.
"Tryouts start Monday. This situation needs to be fixed immediately. We insist a qualified coach be in place by early this week, whether that is Chris Durr or otherwise. Do what is right and help us get back to the game we love."
Lucica and Suchyna declined interview requests.
Section VI assistant girls basketball chairman and Williamsville North coach Bill Shaw, a good friend of Durr, remains incredulous about the situation.
“Why as adults are we putting kids in this situation?” Shaw said. “It just angers me that’s going on. … We’re supposed to support kids. In my opinion, we’re messing with these kids right now and we shouldn’t be.”