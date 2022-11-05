Williamsville East, Lew-Port, Frewsburg see girls soccer season end in regionals

Two longtime soccer powers in New York State met on Saturday afternoon at Niagara Wheatfield in the Class A Far West Regionals. Only one, however, could move on.

That team is Section V’s Spencerport, which downed Williamsville East, 2-1.

“It was a tight game the whole way,” Flames coach Paul Loweecey said. “I felt like we were pretty even in the first half. They had a little bit more possession in the second, and the goals all came down to set pieces.

“There’s a reason they’ve won Section V seven years in a row and there’s a reason why they’re moving on to the state semifinals.”

The Flames got on the board first in the first half when Emily Woolingham scored on a penalty kick. A little more than five minutes later, Rangers midfielder Lindsay Lenhard tied the game on a free kick.

The teams remained even for the rest of the first half and most of the second.

“I think they really put up more width,” Loweecey said. “They really had a lot more players committed out wide then we’ve seen in the past. For the most part, I think we handled it well, but still – that tactical change made us change what we were doing and at that point it becomes more of a reactionary game.”

It remained that way until, with a little less than 17 minutes to go, Spencerport's Kathleen Fitzgerald punched home a rebound off Flames goalkeeper Kelly Carver.

“They capitalized on a scrum in the box – Carver made a good first save and they got it on a second chance,” Loweecey said. “Those are tough to give up.”

While the loss is bittersweet for the Flames (15-3), the 2022 season was a sign of progress for the program. Having endured some hard times in recent years, the sectional title was their first in four years and their 11th since 1995.

“We’ll have a lot of girls returning next year, which will be really nice,” Loweecey said. “It’s nice to be considered a good program, but Spencerport won back-to-back states in 2016 and ’17. So if we’re going to compare ourselves to the best, that’s what we have to compare ourselves to. We need to go through the best to be the best.”

Class B

Three-time defending Class B champion Lewiston-Porter (14-5) came riding into the Far West Regional on a high note, having won 10 games in a row, but its run of success ended with a 3-2 loss to Section V's Haverling.

“We did a good job of battling until the end,” Lancers coach Emily Brook said. “The seniors helped make this program strong and we’re going to miss them a lot. It’s my fist year as the varsity coach here and I couldn’t ask for a better team or a better experience for the girls.”

Yet the game could have gone either way, Brook said. The Rams were the better of the two teams with more scoring chances in the first half, but with the score deadlocked at zero – and the strong wind now at their backs instead of Haverling’s – Lew-Port felt as if they still had a chance.

“The wind definitely helped a lot in the second half,” Brook said. “I think if there wasn’t wind, it would have made it a little more evenly matched throughout the game. In the first half, we couldn’t get out of our own end because of how windy it was – we would keep possession but we just couldn’t get the ball cleared.”

Sophia Auer, who was among the top five in the section in every scoring category, found the back of the net following a corner kick to kickstart the scoring in the second half. Haverling’s Ella Yartm answered back with a pair of goals to make the score 2-1, and Elisabeth Gray tied the game at 2-2.

However, less than a minute after Gray’s score, Yartm completed the hat trick to regain the lead for Haverling and the Rams hung on to advance.

“I just told the girls that no one really expected us to get here again,” Brook said. “I think that kind of shocks people sometimes and it shocks our girls too – we’ve come a long way from the beginning of the season having a couple losses here and there – but we’ve had a really strong run.”

Class C

Frewsburg went into the Far West Regional having won four consecutive Section VI titles (2019, ’21 and ’22 in Class C and ’20 in Class B2) and looking to advance to the state semifinal.

Section V’s Byron-Bergen, however, had other plans as they defeated the Bears, 6-2.

The contest started off with the Bears (18-1) and Lady Bees trading goals with Mackenzie Hagen and Ava Jimerson each getting on the score sheet. Emma Starowitz and Hagen then increased the lead to 3-1 by the half.

Frewsburg fought back with a goal by Kaydan Bush, but Hagen (who finished the day with four points – a hat trick and an assist), Starowitz and Mia Gray capped off the win by scoring for Byron-Bergen.