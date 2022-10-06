Williamsville East gets even, hands rival Williamsville South first boys soccer defeat

The Williamsville South and Williamsville East boys soccer teams put on another thriller Thursday night to even the regular season series in ECIC Division III at one victory each.

The next time they meet could be for the Section VI Class A championship.

The Billies handed the Flames their first loss of the season on Sept. 24 by a 2-1 score.

Thursday, the Flames returned the favor with a 1-0 victory as Williamsville South lost for the first time this season.

Williamsville South (12-1 overall, 9-1 league) entered the week as the No. 1 team in the Western New York coaches poll for large schools, and ranked No. 5 in the state in Class A. Williamsville East (10-2, 7-2) was No. 4 in the coaches poll, and ranked No. 18 in the state.

Luca Buscaglia, a returning All-WNY first-team selection, scored the lone goal of the game, in the 20th minute. It was his eighth goal of the season. Williamsville South has allowed just three goals in 13 games.

Charlie Hutton made five saves for his ninth shutout of the season. The Flames have allowed six goals all season. Jay Jezioro led the Flames’ defense with help from Parth Suharu, Alec Mauro and Colin Lane.

Williamsville East has four games remaining, and Williamsville South has three games remaining, including Tuesday against Lancaster, ranked No. 3 among large schools.

Section VI seedings and playoff brackets are released Oct. 15.

OP football records

Orchard Park quarterback Ben Gocella and wide receiver Dylan Evans have been teammates since youth football, so it was appropriate each achieved school records in the same game.

In a 42-0 victory against Hutch Tech, Gocella became the program leader in career touchdown passes with 62. He also tied the single-game record with six.

Evans set the program records for receiving yards with 1,685, and receiving touchdowns with 31. He had five catches for 137 yards and three scores against the Engineers.

OP (4-1) plays at Williamsville North (3-2) on Friday.

Around the area

• Lancaster girls lacrosse player Cadence Baron has committed to Daemen College.

• Portville volleyball captain Jill Stebbins was honored for eclipsing 500 assists before a match against Dunkirk this week. She is at more than 650 assists heading into Thursday’s match against Allegany Limestone. Stebbins leads the state at 9.5 assists per set for Portville, ranked as the unanimous No. 1 in the WNY coaches small schools poll.

• Frontier’s Alex Schickling fired a 7-under 28 at 18 Mile Creek Golf Course on Tuesday in a boys golf match against Hamburg.

• Buffalo Seminary junior cross country runner Fiona Murphy is ranked third in the state among Catholic high school athletic association competitors, and fifth overall among non-public school runners.