Williamsville East field hockey blanks Iroquois

Pete Tonsoline, who will be inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame next month, has posted 401 victories as field hockey coach at Iroquois Central. He’s lost a few, too, over his illustrious career. One was Wednesday’s 2-0 setback in an ECIC league match at Williamsville East.

Tonsoline’s Chiefs had a rare offseason (7-7-1) in 2020-21. Iroquois expected to field a young team this fall after losing 15 seniors but was hoping to get back in the double-digits again in wins. That’s where Iroquois was six of the previous seasons.

“We played pretty well, we just couldn’t put it away,” said the veteran coach.

East scored once in the first half on a penalty corner and got its second goal from senior co-captain Gianna Difilippo in the second half.

It was the opening game for the Flames, who played on their home turf field. Iroquois opened last week with a 5-0 nonleague win over Sacred Heart as Caitlin Ehlenfield scored two goals and Nina Necovski had a goal and an assist.

Williamsville East went 13-2 last season and lost to Amherst, 2-1, in the championship game of the Section VI Class B playoffs. Iroquois fell to Amherst, 1-0, in the Class B semifinals.