Williamsville East catcher Ella Wesolowski commits to Mississippi State

Wesolowski, the Coaches All-Western New York Player of the Year in the spring, is coming off a strong summer in which she played in the nationally televised Premier Girls Fastpitch Futures All-American Game in Southern California and hit .495 with 12 home runs for the Top Gun 16U elite travel team. She was recognized by Extra Innings Softball on its “All Summer Team” for 16U players.

In her tweet, she wrote that she is “so proud and thankful to announce that I will not only be continuing my academic and athletic career at Mississippi State, but also bettering myself as a person and player there.” She thanked her parents and family, friends and coaches and the Mississippi State staff before ending with “HAIL STATE BABY.”