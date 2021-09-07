Williamsville East catcher Ella Wesolowski commits to Mississippi State

Williamsville East junior catcher Ella Wesolowski has verbally committed to Mississippi State, she announced on social media Tuesday.
Wesolowski, the Coaches All-Western New York Player of the Year in the spring, is coming off a strong summer in which she played in the nationally televised Premier Girls Fastpitch Futures All-American Game in Southern California and hit .495 with 12 home runs for the Top Gun 16U elite travel team. She was recognized by Extra Innings Softball on its “All Summer Team” for 16U players.
In her tweet, she wrote that she is “so proud and thankful to announce that I will not only be continuing my academic and athletic career at Mississippi State, but also bettering myself as a person and player there.” She thanked her parents and family, friends and coaches and the Mississippi State staff before ending with “HAIL STATE BABY.”
@HailStateSB @Coach_Ricketts @MrCoachTbratt @jjpower19 @TGA_Turner @topgunfastpitch @WillEastSB 🐶‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/uztvqEhzpo— Ella Wesolowski (@EllaWesolowski) September 7, 2021
In her fourth varsity season, Wesolowski hit .500 (28 for 56) with five home runs and drove in 27 runs for Williamsville East, which won the Section VI Class A-1 championship. Wesolowski, a team captain, shared New York State Sportswriters and Coaches' Organization for Girls Sports Class A Co-player of the Year honors with teammate Summer Clark, and she was the ECIC II player of the year.
For her high school career, Wesolowski has a .464 batting average (70 for 151), with 65 RBIs and nine home runs.