Williamsville East’s Grant Wang couldn’t hold his excitement. The match had just ended, and he sprinted onto the court, swinging the steel fence door open and sprinting toward his teammates.

As he ran toward them, he stopped mid-trek, turned around, and waved to his teammates to join him in celebration. The Flames had just defeated Orchard Park in boys tennis for the second consecutive year to become Section VI team champions, 4-3.

“I kind of expected the rest of them to run up to,” Wang said. “I think it was because they weren’t sure if the ball was out, but I ran up and expected everyone else to run up. Then I was like, ‘Guys, guys, guys, c’mon,’ then after that, we had an amazing huddle and everything, that was special.”

Williamsville East's repeat title came down to its second doubles duo of Christian Moyer and Kevin Yang. Literally all eyes were on them as their match was the only one still going on, and a championship was on the line. Players from both teams were holding onto the steel fence, standing on the silver bleachers, watching what felt like a steel cage match.

With every hit and grunt each team felt the balance of power shift, but Moyer and Yang were able to secure the victory, winning, 6-0, 6-4.

“We knew going in that it was going to be a 4-3 match if everybody played the way they did,” Williamsville East coach Dave Monkarsh said. “Our team played well and cheered on each other very well.”

The energy from Williamsville East was palpable. During each other’s games the players would yell at one another in support, with Wang leading the charge, constantly yelling, “there we go Will East,” and “let’s go Arjun [Pindiprolu].”

Wang, the team’s No. 1 individual player, won his match, 6-0, 1-0. His opponent, Brennan Hart-Nova, a friend of Wang’s, was forced to retire due to a back injury. With his victory, Wang almost became a spectacle by himself outside of the games. He was constantly moving between the two cages to cheer on his teammates and was so passionate he had to be told to tone it down just a little bit, but his coach loved that fire from one of his captains.

“Everybody thinks tennis is a quiet sport and it is at the pro level, but at the high school level it’s like any other high school sport,” Monkarsh said. “You don’t go to a high school basketball game and it’s quiet. The last few years it’s come to tennis, and it’s a team sport now. It was never like that before and it’s a lot of good energy and I like it a lot and it’s good for the sport.”

The energy Wang showed toward Pindiprolu, as the two were next to each other, was a quality much appreciated. Following his 6-4, 6-3 win, Pindiprolu stormed out of the cage and his teammates immediately started jumping around him as he smiled ear-to-ear.

“I don’t think there’s any greater feeling,” Pindiprolu said. “I think this might be the greatest win we’ve had as a team. As a team, we all came together, especially in a tight match. I lost my voice because this match means so much to us and going back-to-back is so special.”

Williamsville East will look to bring its energy and winning ways to the Far West Regional next week against the Section V representative on Saturday.

“Our whole team keeps the energy up and I want to say we’re the loudest team out here and I’m glad we get to keep it going,” Wang said.