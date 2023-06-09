Williamsville East made a return trip to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association boys team tennis semifinals Friday in Queens.

The Flames lost to eventual state Division I champion Syosset, 7-0, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The event was moved indoors because of the air quality issues in the New York City area and changed from a traditional scoring to pro sets up to 10.

Grant Wang, who qualified for the state tournament in singles, had the closest match for Williamsville East, losing 10-6. Parth Vijay lost 10-4 in singles.

St. Francis baseball

The St. Francis vs. St. Francis Prep baseball game in the state Catholic semifinals and St. John’s went to extra innings and ended too late for this edition.