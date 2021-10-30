Williamsville East boys soccer wins A-1 title in OT; Williamsville South blanks Grand Island in A-2

It was a tale of two games Saturday night at Sparky Adams Field in Kenmore.
First, Williamsville South’s high-flying offense scored four goals in the first half and never looked back as the Billies earned the Section VI Class A-2 boys soccer championship over Grand Island in a 5-0 victory.
Then, Hamburg and Williamsville East battled to two overtimes in a defensive slugfest with the Flames emerging victorious off senior Kian Nasrin’s goal with seven minutes remaining in the second extra period.
It was Williamsville South’s third consecutive sectional championship. Senior Max Voyer scored twice to tie the school season record of 30 goals set two seasons ago by Voyer’s former teammate Andy Loomis.
South was simply relentless on offense, despite Grand Island’s reputation as having one of the tougher defenses in area.
“Most of the season we’ve been able to control the pace a bit and keep it in the attacking end for most of the game, and I felt we did a good job of that tonight,” Billies coach Trevor Lawler said. “We started pretty fast and kept it going.”
Williamsville South opened the scoring on senior T.J. Venti’s breakaway with 27 minutes left in the first half. The Vikings hardly had time to catch their breath when Voyer capitalized on a loose ball in front of Grand Island’s net to make it 2-0.
Senior Josh Bird scored with 13:38 to go in the first half off a corner kick before Voyer scored on a deflection off Grand Island goalie Marcus Tittle for a 4-0 halftime lead. Billy Freeburg rounded out the scoring five minutes into the second half.
Lawler also praised his defensive players who were able to stop Grand Island’s opportunities.
“I think our attacking players get a lot of the accolades. They’ve scored a lot of goals and assists, but I think the defenders are actually very underrated," he said. "This is our 14th clean sheet of the season in 19 games, so those guys always do a great job for us."
Junior Nate Allen earned the shutout in net for Williamsville South.
South’s senior starting core of Voyer, Venti, Freeburg, Peter Mendola, John Mercer and Nate Oehler was an important factor in the Billies’ 17-2 record.
“It’s amazing, we’ve been playing with each other since freshman year," Voyer said. "We’ve created such a great bond, we carry that every single year."
“Obviously, we had success these past two years, but for some of these guys, it’s kind of the culmination of it for them as seniors this year,” Lawler added.
In the late game, Hamburg and Williamsville East each had plenty of scoring opportunities, but remarkable play in net from the Flames’ Jack Root and the Bulldogs’ Ben Gasper kept the game scoreless well into extra time.
Root, in particular, faced a series of hard shots from Hamburg’s attack to post his 13th shutout.
“As a goalie you always have to stay focused. A late game like this that goes into second overtime you always got to stay focused, keep your eye on the ball,” Root said.
He praised his defenders as well, especially fellow senior Luke Weber, who had a key deflection late in the game.
“I have the best defense in the state. I will defend that until I die,” Root said.
The game-winning score came when the ball squeaked out of Gasper’s grasp in the box as Williamsville East was applying pressure. Junior Luca Buscaglia managed to get it in front of Nasrin, who finished on the ball with a shot into the lower right corner of the Bulldogs’ net.
“Solid ball in the box, slotted it in, leg work, baby” Nasrin said. “It was a great ball. (Buscaglia) set it up perfectly for me.”
Williamsville South and Williamsville East will square off in the overall Class A title game at Sparky Adams Field on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. for the right to move to the Far West Regionals.