Williamsville East boys soccer wins A-1 title in OT; Williamsville South blanks Grand Island in A-2

Senior Josh Bird scored with 13:38 to go in the first half off a corner kick before Voyer scored on a deflection off Grand Island goalie Marcus Tittle for a 4-0 halftime lead. Billy Freeburg rounded out the scoring five minutes into the second half.

Lawler also praised his defensive players who were able to stop Grand Island’s opportunities.

“I think our attacking players get a lot of the accolades. They’ve scored a lot of goals and assists, but I think the defenders are actually very underrated," he said. "This is our 14th clean sheet of the season in 19 games, so those guys always do a great job for us."

Junior Nate Allen earned the shutout in net for Williamsville South.

South’s senior starting core of Voyer, Venti, Freeburg, Peter Mendola, John Mercer and Nate Oehler was an important factor in the Billies’ 17-2 record.

“It’s amazing, we’ve been playing with each other since freshman year," Voyer said. "We’ve created such a great bond, we carry that every single year."

“Obviously, we had success these past two years, but for some of these guys, it’s kind of the culmination of it for them as seniors this year,” Lawler added.