With a trip to the Far West Regionals on the line, Williamsville East and West Seneca East showed their will to win during the Section VI Class A softball crossover game Tuesday at Depew.

After seven scoreless innings, extras were needed to decide a winner.

Williamsville East scored twice in the top of the ninth for a 2-0 victory.

“This was a great game between two really great teams,” Flames coach Brianna Clark said. “There were very talented athletes on both teams. We were just able to string together the hits at the end to get something rolling.

"We knew it was probably going to be an extra-inning game because they’re a very strong team.”

Williamsville East freshman Bri White hit a triple, and sophomore Abbey Wesolowski followed White by getting on base with a bunt.

With two runners on, senior Elise Elwood singled to left, to bring home White for the first run of the game.

Following White’s score, junior Alexis Willick executed a sacrifice bunt to score Wesolowski for a 2-0 lead.

“It definitely feels good,” Elwood said. “It definitely was a team effort. I just tried to do whatever I could and took the chance.”

Williamsville East junior pitcher Grace Kessel ending the evening with 11 strikeouts and a walk and allowed just three hits.

“I know the last couple of years we’ve won the section, but haven’t made it farther," Kessel said. "It’s really fun to go to regionals and hopefully states in my first varsity season.

“My outside and changeup pitch were a big part of this game because it kept them off-balance for my fastball.”

West Seneca West pitcher Olivia Russ, a University at Buffalo signee, ended her high school career with a 22-strikeout performance. She allowed five hits and walked one.

Russ was expectedly emotional after the loss, but was able to reflect on the close game with both teams giving it their all.

“It was a game against pitchers,” Russ said. “It was a great game and it came down to the hits. They got a few of those gappers and bunts and unfortunately, we couldn’t produce. We just fell short but it was a great game."

Williamsville East (17-5) will face Section V’s Webster-Thomas on Saturday at Webster-Schroder with the winner advancing to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Class A state semifinal.