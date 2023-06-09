BINGHAMTON – Williamsville East's bats were stifled by Walter Panas ace Jackson DiLorenzo in a 6-1 loss in an intermittent drizzle Friday in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class A baseball semifinals at Binghamton University.

After scoring at least 10 runs in three consecutive games, the Flames struggled to manage contact on the Section I star.

DiLorenzo opened Walter Panas’ playoff run with a 12-strikeout, one-walk no-hitter and two solo home runs in the Section I Class A quarterfinals.

He looked almost as dominant in a complete game Friday, striking out 14, getting on base four times and driving in two runs.

“We got behind early, really late on his fastball and it came right at us,” Williamsville East coach Chris Gruarin said.

DiLorenzo worked quickly and consistently, throwing first-pitch strikes to almost every batter and breezing through the Flames lineup. Walter Panas, stocked with five Division I commits, scored runs in the second, third, fifth and sixth innings.

“H’s a very good pitcher and that’s a very tough team,” Gruarin said. “That team’s got dudes all over the place.”

Williamsville East defeated Hamburg 10-3 and Amherst 10-2 to claim the Section VI Class A title. The Flames scored 10 runs in the third inning to beat Section V’s Honeoye Falls-Lima 13-0 in five innings in the Far West Regional last weekend.

DiLorenzo had struck out 10 of the first 11 Williamsville East batters before University at Albany signee Cooper Rossano finally broke through with a triple through the right-center gap with two outs in the top of the fourth. DiLorenzo, an East Carolina commit, punched out at least two batters in each of the first five innings, on an even mix of looking and swinging.

DiLorenzo didn’t make many mistakes, but in the top of the sixth, he began to show some wear. Carmen Panaro smashed a two-out solo home run (just the Flames’ second hit) into the right-field bullpen and flipped his bat as he ran down the first-base line. The next batter, Rossano, dribbled a ball for a single past the second baseman but was thrown out stealing second.

Panaro pitched the first three innings for the Flames, allowing a run on three hits. Brian Smith came in to relieve him to start the fourth inning and walked two batters, both of whom scored. He rebounded to strike out the side in the fourth.

Michael Scioli came in for the sixth, just as the rain began to come down harder and fans broke out their umbrellas for a short rain delay.

DiLorenzo showed no signs of rust from the rain delay and finished the game.

The Flames end their season at 18-6 as Section VI Class A champions and regional champions after losing in the Section VI Class A1 championship last season. No Class A team from Section VI has won the baseball championship since the NYSPHSAA tournament began in 1983.

“We’re planning to get back here. It’s good we got a little taste of it,” Gruarin said. “For the juniors and sophomores that were on this team, it’s going to be something we work for now to get back here next year.”