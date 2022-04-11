 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Williamsville East basketball star Max Schneider commits to College of Saint Rose

Breaking the press

Max Schneider of Williamsville East dribbles through a full-court press late in the fourth quarter as St. Joe's tried to mount a comeback.

 Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Williamsville East senior guard Max Schneider, a three-time All-Western New York selection, has committed to The College of Saint Rose, a Division II program in Albany.

Schneider’s commitment, announced on social media, came two weeks after he announced that the program made an offer.

“I was going to wait a little bit,” Schneider told The News on Monday. “I had other schools call me after I posted my offer, but they’re in a very elite DII conference, and so I took the opportunity and, also, I think I could get minutes.”

After leading the Flames to sectionals at Buffalo State College for four consecutive seasons, and coming off a senior season averaging 27.6 points, fourth in Section VI, Schneider turned to his soon-to-be college career.

Although The College of Saint Rose is the only offer posted on Schneider’s social media, he says he had Division III offers and interest from other Division II programs that told him he could be a starter. Despite their pursuits, Saint Rose impressed him more.

People are also reading…

“It means a lot, but I also worked hard for this,” he said. “Every day, countless hours. I felt I deserved this opportunity, and I kept my head down and worked hard to get to this point.”

Schneider was given the chance to play pickup with his future teammates and was given a campus tour. Once all of that concluded, he entered the office of head coach Mike Perno and received his long-awaited offer.

Perno’s newest point guard expected to receive an offer while he was on campus, but hearing a coach extend a roster spot to him was thrilling.

“They were super nice and supportive,” he said. “They gave me a nice time frame and they really just expressed that they liked me and wanted me to join their program and help them win.”

Schneider will be joining a program that is coming off a 14-12 record this season with a roster that included seven freshmen.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Born and raised in Boston, MA. My experience includes The Boston Globe, The Arizona Republic, The Athletic, The Tennessean, Bleacher Report and NBC Sports Northwest. Open to suggestions and connections: Cmurray@buffnews.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

10 baseball players to watch during 2022 season

10 baseball players to watch during 2022 season

Here’s a look at 10 baseball players to watch entering the 2022 season, listed in no particular order, led by seven underclassmen who were named to the Coaches All-Western New York first team last spring.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Girls flag football debuts in Western New York with goal to improve diversity in the game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News