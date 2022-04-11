Williamsville East basketball star Max Schneider commits to College of Saint Rose

Williamsville East senior guard Max Schneider, a three-time All-Western New York selection, has committed to The College of Saint Rose, a Division II program in Albany.

Schneider’s commitment, announced on social media, came two weeks after he announced that the program made an offer.

“I was going to wait a little bit,” Schneider told The News on Monday. “I had other schools call me after I posted my offer, but they’re in a very elite DII conference, and so I took the opportunity and, also, I think I could get minutes.”

After leading the Flames to sectionals at Buffalo State College for four consecutive seasons, and coming off a senior season averaging 27.6 points, fourth in Section VI, Schneider turned to his soon-to-be college career.

Although The College of Saint Rose is the only offer posted on Schneider’s social media, he says he had Division III offers and interest from other Division II programs that told him he could be a starter. Despite their pursuits, Saint Rose impressed him more.

“It means a lot, but I also worked hard for this,” he said. “Every day, countless hours. I felt I deserved this opportunity, and I kept my head down and worked hard to get to this point.”

Schneider was given the chance to play pickup with his future teammates and was given a campus tour. Once all of that concluded, he entered the office of head coach Mike Perno and received his long-awaited offer.

Perno’s newest point guard expected to receive an offer while he was on campus, but hearing a coach extend a roster spot to him was thrilling.

“They were super nice and supportive,” he said. “They gave me a nice time frame and they really just expressed that they liked me and wanted me to join their program and help them win.”

Schneider will be joining a program that is coming off a 14-12 record this season with a roster that included seven freshmen.

