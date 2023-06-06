Williamsville East senior Cooper Rossano didn’t forget the result when the Flames played Hamburg last spring for the Section VI Class A1 baseball championship.

He texted a picture to his teammates and coaches before the rematch to make sure they didn't forget, either.

The image was of the Bulldogs celebrating their sectional championship on their way to an appearance in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class A final.

Rossano’s message spoke volumes, and the Flames went to a 10-3 victory against the Bulldogs on May 27 in the Class A1 final.

“It powered us through by energizing us and reminding us that we got to get back at them, and we had to win that game," Rossano said. "And we didn’t want to stop at the sectional final."

They haven't.

Williamsville East beat Amherst 10-2 in the overall Class A final and shut out Honeoye Falls-Lima 13-0 in five innings Saturday in the Far West Regionals.

The Flames (19-6) play at 2 p.m. Friday in the state semifinals against Section I's Walter Panas (24-3) at SUNY Binghamton. No Section VI team has won the Class A baseball title since the NYSPHSAA tournament began in 1983.

Sean Sansone, a John Carroll football signee, said the team believed it could emerge as sectional champions, but the Flames needed to push themselves to accomplish that goal.

That included breaking through a stretch in mid-May of four losses in five games, which included a loss to Hamburg, after a 12-2 start.

The key was peaking at the right time in late May, and the Flames are riding a six-game winning streak.

“We went into this year knowing we can win the section finals because we came up short last year,” Sansone said. “The big difference was wanting to win it because we knew we could. We just had to put in the work and eventually we got it done.”

Since Rossano’s message before the sectional final, the Flames are averaging 11 runs over their last three games and holding opponents to an average of 1.7. It’s the first time this season that Williamsville East has scored at least 10 runs in three consecutive games.

That included a five-inning mercy rule shutout against HF-L that included a 10-run third inning.

“It was the energy,” Sansone said. “We noticed (HF-L) didn’t have much and we capitalized on the first few innings and it built itself up and they didn’t stand a chance.”

Sansone’s sentiment was echoed by Rossano, a University at Albany baseball signee.

“It was just going in there knowing nobody can beat us,” Rossano said. “Nobody can out-energize us or outplay us. We know how hard we work and how to play loose and have fun.”

Sansone credits coach Chris Gruarin with the team feeling relaxed and playing with a sense of urgency.

“He’s very straightforward with us and knows our potential,” Sansone said. "We go into every game with him knowing we can win with him leading the way. We always bring energy to games because of him and it feeds into us being closer with each other.”