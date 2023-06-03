Williamsville East baseball extended its season with a 13-0 win in five innings in the Class A Far West Regional over Section V’s Honeoye Falls-Lima on Saturday at Dwyer Stadium in Batavia.

The Flames scored 10 runs in the third inning to put the game away.

As part of the inning, Noah Hoffman belted a three-run double, Gavin Steinacher had an RBI double and Cooper Rossano drove in two runs with a double.

In all, the Flames had 12 hits, including four doubles, along with five walks and four hit batters.

Rossano, who scored four runs, and Sean Sansone each hit three hits. Sansone drove in the first run of the game.

Carmen Panaro and Brian Smith combined on a two-hitter for Flames.

Williamsville East (18-5) will face Section I’s Walter Panas in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Class A state semifinals on Friday at 2 p.m. at Binghamton University. The Panthers defeated Section IX’s Wallkill 6-1 to advance to the semifinals.

Williamsville East is two wins shy of becoming the first Section VI team to win a baseball championship since Fredonia in 2013. The Flames also are looking to become the first Western New York large school to capture a state title in baseball since Orchard Park in 1988.

North Collins' season ends in Far West Regional

North Collins lost in the Class D Far West Regional to Northstar Christian 3-1 at Dwyer Stadium.

The Eagles' lone run came in the second inning on Vincent Montaldi’s RBI double. North Collins (13-6) was unable to score the rest of the way.

Northstar Christian’s runs came on a sacrifice fly, an RBI single and a wild pitch.

North Collins won its third sectional title since 2014.

Around Western New York

• Over the past week, Lancaster sophomore Madison Francis has received basketball offers from Rutgers, Georgetown, Minnesota, Michigan and Boston College.

• St. Mary’s freshman Emily McDonald has recently received offers from Dayton, St. Bonaventure and Canisius for basketball.