Will South girls to use JV team to open Section VI basketball tournament

Williamsville South got creative and figured out a way to keep its girls basketball season alive even though its varsity team is not scheduled to end a 10-day Covid-19 pause until the day of the Section VI Class A-2 quarterfinals.

Coach Kristin Dolan said the Billies will use their junior varsity team for Tuesday’s quarterfinal game at South against West Seneca East. That includes the JV coaching staff, led by head coach Erin Egan and Erica Bradley as Dolan can't be around the team due to the pause.

South, which has won six in a row and eight of nine games since a 1-2 start, is a No. 3 seed and the Trojans are a sixth seed.

Should the JV team defeat West Seneca East's varsity team, South's varsity girls’ pause is expected to be over in time for Thursday’s semifinal round contest, which could be a third installment of the Battle of Main Street should seeding hold as Amherst is the No. 2 seed in A-2. The JV players would remain on varsity.

“It’s going to be a mountain to climb, but our JV girls will give it their best,” Dolan said. “I can’t be in the gym coaching them these next few days, but I’m already breaking down game film and seeing what we can do to help put these girls in the best possible position.”