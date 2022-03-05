Will Mainstone's goal in overtime gives Starpoint boys hockey win over Salmon River; OP falls

Will Mainstone scored three goals, including the game-winner in overtime, as Starpoint beat Section X’s Salmon River 5-4 in the Division II boys hockey regionals Saturday in Salmon River.

With the win, Starpoint earns a trip to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association final four Saturday at LECOM Harborcenter. Starpoint will play Section V’s Webster Thomas at 4:30 p.m., with the winner advancing to March 13’s 2 p.m. state championship game.

The overtime came after Starpoint scored twice in the third period to overcome a 4-2 deficit.

Mainstone scored 24 seconds into the third period. Less than five minutes later, Justin Bull tallied. Neither team could score in the final 11 minutes of regulation.

Bull finished with two goals. Alec Kirk and Cam Agro each had two assists for the Spartans (19-5-1).

OP’s season ends

Undefeated Orchard Park, the state’s top-ranked team in Division I, saw its season come to an end with a 3-1 loss to Section V’s Victor at SUNY Brockport.