A large contingent of wrestlers from Western New York are headed to Albany to compete in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships Friday and Saturday.

Here is the list of those expected to compete by division and weight class. The number next to each wrestler's school indicates their seed. Jaden Crumpler of Niagara Falls is the No. 1 seed at 126 pounds in Division I and Cameron Catrabone from Williamsville North/East is the top seed at 145 in Division I.

Amarfio Reynolds Jr. from Niagara Falls seeded right behind his teammate, Crumpler, as the No. 2 at 126. Aidan Gillings from Newfane is the No. 2 seed at 132 in Division II, the highest-seeded wrestler from the region among the small schools.

Division I

102: Cullen Edwards (Frontier, 9), Trevor DellaPenta (Hamburg/Eden, 16).

110: Eian Peterson (Niagara Falls, 11), Evan Azbell (Niagara Wheatfield, 21), Austin Zimmerman (St. Joe’s, 7).

118: Kenny Schmitz (Hamburg/Eden, 9), Bryce DellaPenta (Hamburg/Eden, 20).

126: Jaden Crumpler (Niagara Falls, 1), Amarfio Reynolds Jr. (Niagara Falls, 2), Nik Massaro (St. Joe’s, 10).

132: Tremell Mathews (Niagara Wheatfield, 12), A.J. Didas (Clarence, 13).

138: Te’Shaun Mathews (Niagara Wheatfield, 4), Chase Richards (Niagara Wheatfield, 21).

145: Cameron Catrabone (Williamsville North/East, 1), Garrett Chase (Niagara Wheatfield, 21).

152: Cam Millender (Sweet Home, 5), Dylan Gagnon (North Tonawanda, 8).

160: Mike Syposs (Niagara Falls, 7), Joe Cicco (Niagara Wheatfield, 18).

172: Luke Smeader (Hamburg/Eden, 5), Mikey Schaefer (Lancaster, 6).

189: Jack MacDonald (Orchard Park, 6), Evan Stencel (Lancaster, 11).

215: Casey Robinson (Niagara Wheatfield, 11), Cam Hall (Niagara Falls, 20).

285: Tommy Carlsen (Lancaster, 5), Bryce Hawes (Clarence, 21).

Division II

102: JJ Lucinski (Newfane, 3), Dylan Newman (Falconer/Cassadaga Valley, 19).

110: Kenji Walters (Southwestern, 7), Dominick Callara (Medina, 8).

118: Carmine Calimeri (Southwestern, 11), Victor Cusatis (Wilson, 21).

126: Jordan Joslyn (Chautauqua Lake, 7), Blake Hageman (Lake Shore, 20).

132: Aidan Gillings (Newfane, 2), Ayden Buttery (Newfane, 7).

138: Xander Kirsch (Pioneer, 9), Martin Ohlsson (Chautauqua Lake, 11).

145: Austin Chase (Falconer/Cassadaga Valley, 6), Trent Burchanowski (Chautauqua Lake, 12).

152: John Watson (Chautauqua Lake, 7), Alex Schiffhauer (Iroquois, 20).

160: Jacob Stephenson (Wilson, 7), Brodie Little (Falconer/Cassadaga Valley, 6).

172: Tavio Hoose (Southwestern, 6), Brady Heckathorn (Pioneer, 13).

189: Matt Trim (Maple Grove, 11), Mason Maring (Chautauqua Lake, 14).

215: Trevor Barry (Iroquois, 4), Ison Shirley (Chautauqua Lake, 19).

285: Ryan Carpenter (Randolph, 8), Hamza Merrick (Wilson, 7).