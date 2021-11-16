 Skip to main content
Which Western New York runners have qualified for the state Federation meet
Which Western New York runners have qualified for the state Federation meet

  • Updated
  • 0
All-Catholic cross country

St. Francis senior Joe Pivarunas finishes in first place at the All-Catholic girls and boys cross-country meet Nov. 7 at Como Lake Park in Lancaster.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

Here are the Western New York teams and runners scheduled to take part in the state Federation cross-country meets Saturday at Bowdoin Park in Wappinger Falls. The girls race is at 12:15 p.m. and the boys at 1 p.m. (The full teams from St. Francis and East Aurora in the boys and the Sacred Heart and East Aurora in the girls along with individual qualifiers.)

BOYS

Teams

St. Francis: Joseph Pivarunas, Eric Lanning, Chris Jozwiak, Anthony Giardina, Mike Stadler, Devon Shepard, Nate Phillips.

East Aurora: Ryan Zaff, Evan Owens, Braden Tent, Pierce Ticen, Nolan Axford, Owen Rung, Ryan Defries.

Individuals

Monsignor Martin: Austin Bares (Nichols), Jack Occhipinti (St. Joe’s), Sam Tomm (St. Joe’s), Eli Noecker (Canisius), Landon Schoenberger (Canisius).

Section VI: Kyle Urban (Alden), Jacob Brink (Allegany-Limestone), Daniel Casey (Allegany-Limestone), Evan Castlevetere (Iroquois), Mark Stoldt (Alden).

GIRLS

Teams

Sacred Heart: Isabella Rajecki, Grace Caterina, Lainie Smith, Mercedes Wehr, Veronica Bohan, Barbara Kunz, Catherine Pivarunas.

East Aurora: Emilia O’Leary, Kailyn Houghton, Megan McLaughlin, Catherine Schoeneman, Samantha Hulme, Hope Owens, Arrow Hess.

Individuals

Monsignor Martin: Gabriela Siren (Nichols), MK Hartigan (Nardin), Margaret Nawojski (St. Mary’s of Lancaster), Fiona Murphy (Buffalo Seminary), Maeve Weimer (Nardin). 

Section VI: Lillie Bogdan (Frontier), Angelina Napoleon (Allegany-Limestone), Hannah Goetz (Springville-Griffith), Kylie Bowman (Newfane), Miranda Gatto (Niagara Wheatfield), Kirsten Melnik (Springville-Griffith).

