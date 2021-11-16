Which Western New York runners have qualified for the state Federation meet

Here are the Western New York teams and runners scheduled to take part in the state Federation cross-country meets Saturday at Bowdoin Park in Wappinger Falls. The girls race is at 12:15 p.m. and the boys at 1 p.m. (The full teams from St. Francis and East Aurora in the boys and the Sacred Heart and East Aurora in the girls along with individual qualifiers.)
BOYS
Teams
St. Francis: Joseph Pivarunas, Eric Lanning, Chris Jozwiak, Anthony Giardina, Mike Stadler, Devon Shepard, Nate Phillips.
East Aurora: Ryan Zaff, Evan Owens, Braden Tent, Pierce Ticen, Nolan Axford, Owen Rung, Ryan Defries.
Individuals
Monsignor Martin: Austin Bares (Nichols), Jack Occhipinti (St. Joe’s), Sam Tomm (St. Joe’s), Eli Noecker (Canisius), Landon Schoenberger (Canisius).
Section VI: Kyle Urban (Alden), Jacob Brink (Allegany-Limestone), Daniel Casey (Allegany-Limestone), Evan Castlevetere (Iroquois), Mark Stoldt (Alden).
GIRLS
Teams
Sacred Heart: Isabella Rajecki, Grace Caterina, Lainie Smith, Mercedes Wehr, Veronica Bohan, Barbara Kunz, Catherine Pivarunas.
East Aurora: Emilia O’Leary, Kailyn Houghton, Megan McLaughlin, Catherine Schoeneman, Samantha Hulme, Hope Owens, Arrow Hess.
Individuals
Monsignor Martin: Gabriela Siren (Nichols), MK Hartigan (Nardin), Margaret Nawojski (St. Mary’s of Lancaster), Fiona Murphy (Buffalo Seminary), Maeve Weimer (Nardin).
Section VI: Lillie Bogdan (Frontier), Angelina Napoleon (Allegany-Limestone), Hannah Goetz (Springville-Griffith), Kylie Bowman (Newfane), Miranda Gatto (Niagara Wheatfield), Kirsten Melnik (Springville-Griffith).