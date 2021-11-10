 Skip to main content
Where WNY athletes are heading to college as signing period begins
Where WNY athletes are heading to college as signing period begins

  • Updated
Orchard Park senior Grace Schmelzinger will play field hockey at Colgate in the fall.

With the start of the signing period for high school athletes, here are some members of the Class of 2022 who are heading to college and playing sports. Athletic directors can send additions to sports@buffnews.com.

Akron: Travis Fry, Siena, lacrosse.

Canisius: Will Dunn, John Carroll, lacrosse; Tommy Lynch, Cortland, baseball; Victor Mazzara, Albany, baseball; Billy Paladino, John Carroll, lacrosse; Drew Podlas, Canisius College, baseball; Walker Popko, Stony Brook, lacrosse; Ryan Spiesz, Mercyhurst, lacrosse; Matt Woyksnar, Iona, swimming.

Frontier: Gavin Borello, Albany, baseball; Haley Gerken, Le Moyne, volleyball; Hannah Wiess, John Carroll, lacrosse.

Hamburg: Evan Chaffee, University of Alabama, baseball; Devin Collins, Canisius College, lacrosse; Dylan Collins, Canisius College, lacrosse; Jessica Humby, Marshall, swimming; Carson Kummer, Roberts Wesleyan, lacrosse; Brady Kustra, Robert Morris, lacrosse; Allie Stoddard, Mansfield, field hockey.

Olean: Alexis Trietley, Colorado State, swimming.

Orchard Park: Madison Stevenson, Howard, basketball; Joshua Stegner, Loyola (Md.), swimming; Grace Schmelzinger, Colgate, field hockey; Sean Becker, Brockport, baseball; Patrick Evans, Niagara County Community College, baseball; Miles Haak, Canton, soccer; Olivia Lucidi, Gardner Webb, lacrosse; Brady McGowan, Alfred, lacrosse; Madalyn Covelli, Cornell, softball; Emily Brock, Medaille, bowling.

Roy-Hart: Reanna Perkins, St. Bonaventure, softball; Amanda Hill, Canisius, swimming; Kara Choate, Roberts Wesleyan, soccer.

St. Mary’s: Shay Ciezki, Penn State, basketball; Isabella Farina, Houston, softball; Gabby Gambino, Clemson, soccer; Jordan Hummel, Davidson, volleyball; Lily Hauck, University at Buffalo, softball; Shae O’Rourke, South Carolina, soccer; Charlotte Pawli, Albany, soccer.

Sacred Heart: Isabella Allen, Babson College, volleyball; Camryn Brownschidle, RIT, hockey; Mary Czaja, Alabama, rowing.

Silver Creek: Abby Rice, Franklin Pierce, basketball.

St. Joe’s: Joey Haynes, Canisius College, baseball; Thomas Zwirecki, Canisius College, baseball; Eric Swiencicki, Le Moyne, baseball; Alex Polisoto, St. Bonaventure, lacrosse; Kyan Chase, College of Holy Cross, rowing.

Williamsville North: Andrew Ayers, St. Bonaventure, baseball.

