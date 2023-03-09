Williamsville South's Gretchen Dolan finished her high school basketball career with 2,622 points, including 31 in Wednesday night's Class A crossover game.
That total ranks 12th in New York State Public High School Athletic Association history and third among Western New Yorkers. She is only the third player to break into the state's top 15 in the last decade, joining Franklinville's Dani Haskell, who graduated in 2020 with 3,227 points, and Randolph's McKenna Mayock, who graduated in 2015 with 2,947 points.
Dolan will continue her basketball career at Illinois.
Here is the list of NYSPHSAA scoring leaders in girls basketball:
|1
|Caryn Schoff
|St. Johnsville
|3,548
|1989-95
|2
|Dani Haskell
|Franklinville
|3,227
|2014-20
|3
|Bethany LeSueur
|Garden City
|3,167
|1996-01
|4
|Saniya Chong
|Ossining
|2,988
|2009-13
|5
|McKenna Maycock
|Randolph
|2,947
|2009-15
|6
|Beth Record
|Red Jacket
|2,895
|1992-97
|7
|Tammi Reiss
|Eldred
|2,871
|1983-88
|8
|Katrina Springer
|Broadalbin-Perth
|2,702
|1984-88
|9
|Hannah Kimmel
|Harpursville
|2,692
|2006-11
|10
|Karen O'Connor
|FDR Hyde Park
|2,662
|1983-87
|11
|Gabrielle Zaffiro
|North Shore
|2,644
|2013-18
|12
|Gretchen Dolan
|Williamsville South
|2,622
|2019-23
|13
|Missy West
|Franklin Academy
|2,605
|1992-96
|14
|Katina Mack
|Monticello
|2,586
|1987-91