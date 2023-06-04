Here is the schedule for the remaining Section VI teams in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships in baseball and softball.
BASEBALL
NYSPHSAA Tournament
CLASS AA
At Mirabalto Stadium, Binghamton
Semifinals
Friday
VI-Lancaster vs. I-Ketcham, 2 p.m.
XI-Commack vs. II-Shenendehowa, 5 p.m.
Final
Saturday
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
CLASS A
At Binghamton University
Semifinals
Friday
VI-Williamsville East vs. I-Walter Panas, 2 pm.
XI-West Babylon vs. II-Columbia, 2 p.m.
Final
Saturday
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
CLASS B
Semifinals
Friday, at Union-Endicott High
VI-Depew vs. VII-Plattsburgh, 2 p.m.
IV-Lansing vs. I-Albertus Magnus, 5 p.m.
Final
Saturday, at Binghamton University
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
NYSPHSAA Tournament
At Moriches Athletic Complex
CLASS AA
Semifinals
Friday
VI-Clarence vs. VIII-Massapequa, 3:30 p.m.
I-North Rockland vs. II-Shenendehowa, 3:30 p.m.
Final
Saturday
Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.
CLASS C
Semifinals
Friday
VI-Gowanda vs. IV-Edison, 6 p.m.
II-Chatham vs. IX-SS Seward, 6 p.m.
Final
Saturday
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.