The Randolph boys and girls basketball teams and the Panama girls basketball team are the last teams standing from Section VI.
All will play for state championships this weekend. Here is the schedule:
BOYS BASKETBALL
NYSPHSAA Tournament
At Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls
Class C
Semifinals, Friday
X-Canton vs. I-Haldane, 9:30 a.m.
VI-Randolph vs. IV-Moravia, 11:15 a.m.
Final, Saturday
Semifinal winners, 5:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Hudson Valley Community College, Troy
Class C
Semifinals, Saturday
VI-Randolph vs. IV-Union Springs, 12:30 p.m.
II-Greenwich vs. IX-Millbrook, 2:15 p.m.
Final, Sunday
Semifinal winners, 11:45 a.m.
Class D
Semifinals, Saturday
VI-Panama vs. X-Hammond Central, 9 a.m.
II-Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons vs. IV-Oxford Academy, 10:45 a.m.
Final, Sunday
Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.