Western New York's boys hockey champions are on to the state playoffs this weekend.
For those going to LECOM Harborcenter for Saturday's regionals, the Sabres play at 12:30 p.m. at KeyBank Center so expect traffic. Harborcenter also will host the NYSPHSAA final four next weekend.
Here is the schedule and opponents for this weekend's games:
NYSPHSAA Tournament
Regionals
Saturday at LECOM Harborcenter
Division I
Orchard Park vs. Pittsford, 3 p.m.
Division II
Starpoint vs. Salmon River, noon.
People are also reading…
NYS CHSAA Tournament
Final
Sunday at Abe Stark Arena, Coney Island
Nichols vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m.