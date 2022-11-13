When and where Section VI football teams play in Far West Regionals

Section VI has crowned its five football champions and next up are the Far West Regional games against the winners of Section VI.
Here is the schedule, according to the state brackets. Winners move to the West semifinals at Union Endicott High on Nov. 25-26.
CLASS AA
Saturday at University of Rochester
Bennett vs. McQuaid Jesuit, 4 p.m.
Class A
Saturday at University of Rochester
Jamestown vs. Hilton, 7 p.m.
Class B
Friday at SUNY Brockport
Iroquois vs. Batavia, 7 p.m.
Class C
Saturday at Batavia High
Lackawanna vs. Attica, noon
Class D
Saturday at Batavia High
Randolph vs. Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, 4 p.m.