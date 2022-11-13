 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
When and where Section VI football teams play in Far West Regionals

  • Updated
Bennett Lancaster Football

Bennett player Jameer Thomas runs for a second-half touchdown against Lancaster during the Section VI Class AA football final at Highmark Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Section VI has crowned its five football champions and next up are the Far West Regional games against the winners of Section VI. 

Here is the schedule, according to the state brackets. Winners move to the West semifinals at Union Endicott High on Nov. 25-26.

CLASS AA

Saturday at University of Rochester

Bennett vs. McQuaid Jesuit, 4 p.m.

Class A

Saturday at University of Rochester

Jamestown vs. Hilton, 7 p.m.

Class B

Friday at SUNY Brockport

Iroquois vs. Batavia, 7 p.m.

Class C

Saturday at Batavia High

Lackawanna vs. Attica, noon

Class D

Saturday at Batavia High

Randolph vs. Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, 4 p.m.

