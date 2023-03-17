Two Section VI girls teams play in New York State Public High School Athletic Association state semifinal games Saturday at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.

Here are brief previews of the games that can be streamed on the NFHS Network (subscription required).

CLASS C

Who: Randolph vs. Union Springs (Section IV).

When: 12:30 p.m.

Records: Randolph is 20-4, on a 14-game winning streak and ranked No. 2 in the state poll. Union Springs is 25-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state poll.

How they got here: Randolph beat Section V’s Pavilion 42-40 in a Far West Regional. Union Springs defeated Cooperstown 60-47 in the regionals.

History: Randolph returns to the state semifinals for the first time since 2012. Union Springs is in the state final four for the first time.

Names to know: Eighth-grader Skylar Herrington leads the Cardinals at 14.9 points per game and had a team-high 14 in the regional. Kyra Pence fills the stat sheet at 13.4 points per game and is the leader in assists and rebounds. Sophomore Payton Morrison averages 12.3 points per game. Union Springs shoots the 3-pointers well, and often. Against Cooperstown, the Wolves had seven threes and they had eight threes against Moravia in the sectional final. Starting forwards Danielle Waldron and Payton Gilbert leads the attack, though, both were slowed by injuries in the second half against Cooperstown. Senior point guard Kailey Kalet (team-high 20 points) and freshman Jenny Daum (seven points) stepped up in their absence.

What’s next: The winner plays in the championship game at 11:45 a.m. Sunday against Section II’s Greenwich or Section IX’s Millbrook.

CLASS D

Who: Panama vs. Hammond (Section X).

When: 9 a.m.

Records: Panama is 20-4, on a 15-game winning streak and ranked No. 2 in the state. Hammond, ranked No. 1 in the state, is 20-1, with its only loss coming to Class B champion Gouverneur in the Section 10 overall championship.

How they got here: The Panthers beat Section VI’s Keshequa, 63-44, in a Far West Regional. The Red Devils beat Section III’s Poland, 63-42, in the regionals.

History: Panama returns to the state final four for the first time since the Panthers made three consecutive trips from 2015 to 2017. They lost in the semifinals in all three years to Section X champion Heuvelton. Hammond won state titles in 2007 and 2008 and is back for the first time since then. Both teams qualified for the regionals in 2020, days before the state playoffs were canceled by the Covid outbreak.

Names to know: As is the case in several sports at Panama, start with senior Mandy Brink. She had 28 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and four assists in the victory against Keshequa. Brink was among the top scorers in Section VI, averaging 23.4 points per game, and led the section with 143 assists (5.9 per game). Kaitlyn Horton, the lone sophomore on the roster, averaged 9.9 points and 6.9 rebounds on the season. She had 14 points and five rebounds in the regional, and Kylie Morgan added seven points and a team-high 15 rebounds against Keshequa. Lilly Odell averages 7.7 points per game. For Hammond, Landree Kenyon was honored as the Northern Athletic Conference West Division MVP and had 28 pints and 16 rebounds in the regional. She has been on the varsity roster since she was in eighth grade. Ava Howie had 14 of her 22 in the second half against Poland. Hammond has won its four postseason games by an average of 28 points.

What’s next: The winner plays in the championship game at 10 a.m. Sunday against either Section II’s Notre Dame Gibbons or Section IV’s Oxford Academy.