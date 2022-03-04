Westfield beats Sherman 49-30 to win Section VI Class D title

"I think it means a lot to our community. To just push through and finally get it is so satisfying.”

The Wolverines entered halftime up seven and continued their momentum to start the third quarter on a 7-2 run, forcing Sherman head coach Cory Emory to call a timeout at the 4:51 mark.

His attempt to stop Westfield’s momentum and regain his team's focus was to no avail. The Wolverines continued their scoring barrage and forced the Wildcats into a bevy of turnovers and entered the fourth quarter with a 15-point lead.

“We got some scoring from some other places outside of our leading scorers,” Nolan said. “They loosened some things up. It doesn’t take many to get a little lead.”

Sherman couldn’t stop Westfield’s momentum in the fourth and its offense was nonexistent. Especially when leading scorer and primary ball-handler Gerald Carris (seven points) took a hard fall at the 4:43 mark of the fourth. He needed to be helped to the bench and didn’t return.

“We got flowing offensively,” Darien said. “We were getting to the basket, we were getting and-ones, made a few extra shots and that’s what we needed. Our defense was good the whole game. We just had to make a few more shots.”

Westfield showed what it's capable of in a new class and will look to continue its special run in the state tournament.

