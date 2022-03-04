Westfield beats Sherman 49-30 to win Section VI Class D title

All Westfield High School's boys basketball has done throughout its 2021-22 season is win.
On Friday night at Jamestown Community College, the Wolverines beat Sherman 49-30 to extend their winning streak to 21 games and won the Section VI Class D final. It’s their first Section VI title since 2003 and they’ll play the Section V champion at noon March 12 at Buffalo State.
When the final buzzer sounded, Westfield ran onto the court in celebration. The school had been through a lot over the years, having to play up a class despite dwindling enrollment. Finally in a new class, the team showed it belonged.
“We haven’t been able to win anything big, but we finally got one,” Westfield first-year head coach Nolan Swanson said. “It’s just an incredible feeling.”
Swanson’s son, senior Darien Swanson, led the Wolverines with 18 points. It was quite a moment with Nolan winning a section title with both his sons, Darien and freshman Carson (seven points).
Here is a capsule look at Friday's two Section VI boys basketball finals.
“It means a lot,” Darien said. “He’s been my coach my whole life. From rec league and every little three-on-three tournament, he’s been my coach. To finally win the big one, with him there as the head coach, is huge. Especially since it’s his first year as a head coach.
"I think it means a lot to our community. To just push through and finally get it is so satisfying.”
The Wolverines entered halftime up seven and continued their momentum to start the third quarter on a 7-2 run, forcing Sherman head coach Cory Emory to call a timeout at the 4:51 mark.
His attempt to stop Westfield’s momentum and regain his team's focus was to no avail. The Wolverines continued their scoring barrage and forced the Wildcats into a bevy of turnovers and entered the fourth quarter with a 15-point lead.
“We got some scoring from some other places outside of our leading scorers,” Nolan said. “They loosened some things up. It doesn’t take many to get a little lead.”
Sherman couldn’t stop Westfield’s momentum in the fourth and its offense was nonexistent. Especially when leading scorer and primary ball-handler Gerald Carris (seven points) took a hard fall at the 4:43 mark of the fourth. He needed to be helped to the bench and didn’t return.
“We got flowing offensively,” Darien said. “We were getting to the basket, we were getting and-ones, made a few extra shots and that’s what we needed. Our defense was good the whole game. We just had to make a few more shots.”
Westfield showed what it's capable of in a new class and will look to continue its special run in the state tournament.