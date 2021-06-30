Western New York Hockey Showcase between Section VI and Section V teams set

Covid-19 may have won last year’s go around with the Western New York High School Hockey Showcase, but organizers announced the tournament will be back, pitting the top Section VI teams against the top Section V teams in a pair of nonleague matchups.

The tournament is scheduled for Dec. 3-4 across ice arenas in the Buffalo and Rochester area. Participants from Section VI are reigning Division II champion Kenmore West, runner-up Starpoint, Hamburg, Williamsville East, Williamsville South, Lewiston-Porter, West Seneca East and West Seneca West.

The purpose is to give the top small schools in Section VI and top large and small schools from Section V a chance to play two quality nonleague games during the season.

The highlight could be back-to-back games at West Seneca Town Rink on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. featuring both West Seneca schools (West and East).

Ken West coach Rob Roszak is a tourney co-founder.

“He put the wheels in motion before last season,” West Seneca West coach Kevin Rozo said. “We thought for a long time Section V and Section VI are the two deepest hockey sections in the state. We all get four non-league games during the season so why not play two against teams in your backyard.”