Western New York high school football schedule for Week 4

Here is the schedule for Week 4 for Western New York high school football teams:
Thursday
All games at 7 p.m.
Hutch-Tech (0-3) at Lancaster (3-0), WNYAthletics.com
McKinley (3-0) at North Tonawanda (0-3)
CSP (2-1) at Catt./Little Valley (0-3)
Friday
All games at 7 p.m.
Cathedral Prep, Pa. (3-1) at St. Francis (1-1), WNYAthletics.com
Gowanda/Pine Valley (2-1) at Wilson (0-3)
Frewsburg (2-1) at Randolph (3-0)
Portvillr(3-0) vs. Franklinville/Ellicottville (2-1) at Ellitcottville
Salamanca (2-1) at Fredonia (3-0)
Southwestern (2-1) at Silver Creek/Forestville (2-1)
JFK (1-2) at Eden/North Collins (2-1)
Springville (0-3) at Chautauqua Lake (1-2)
Alden (3-0) at Allegany-Limestone (0-3)
Lackawanna (3-0) at Depew (1-2)
Cleveland Hills (0-3) at Akron (2-1)
Newfane (0-3) at Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville (1-2)
Medina (3-0) at Tonawanda (1-2)
Maryvale (3-0) at Dunkirk (0-3)
East Aurora/Holland (1-2) at Cheektowaga (2-1)
Lewiston Porter (1-2) at Iroquois (3-0)
Albion (1-2) at Pioneer (3-0)
Burgard/Performing Arts (1-2) at West Seneca East (2-1)
Lake Shore (1-2) at Williamsville South (1-2)
South Park (2-1) at Grand Island (0-3)
Amherst (1-2) at Kenmore East (0-3)
Williamsville North (2-1) at Jamestown (1-2), WNYAthletics.com
Frontier (2-1) at Clarence (1-2), Spectrum
Niagara Wheatfield (1-2) at West Seneca West (2-1)
Saturday
All games at 2 p.m. unless noted
Bennett (1-2) at Orchard Park (3-0), 1 p.m.
Canisius (2-1) at St. Joe’s (3-0), WNYAthletics.com
St. Mary’s (0-3) at Cardinal O’Hara (1-2)
Niagara Falls (0-3) at Lockport (1-2)
Hamburg (1-2) at Kenmore West (1-2)
Williamsville East (3-0) at Sweet Home (2-1)
Bishop Timon (2-1) at Attica (2-1)
Olean (2-1) at Falconer/Cass. Valley/Maple Grove (2-1), 7 p.m.