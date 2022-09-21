 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Western New York high school football schedule for Week 4

  • Updated
  • 0
Canisius vs. WNY Maritime/Health Sciences

Canisius running back Damari Yancey gets tackled by WNY Maritime/Health Sciences' Jeremy Thompson and Amari Degraffenreid during a football game at Stransky Athletic Complex on Sept. 17, 2022. 

 Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
Here is the schedule for Week 4 for Western New York high school football teams:

Thursday

All games at 7 p.m.

Hutch-Tech (0-3) at Lancaster (3-0), WNYAthletics.com

McKinley (3-0) at North Tonawanda (0-3)

CSP (2-1) at Catt./Little Valley (0-3)

Friday

All games at 7 p.m.

Cathedral Prep, Pa. (3-1) at St. Francis (1-1), WNYAthletics.com

Gowanda/Pine Valley (2-1) at Wilson (0-3)

Frewsburg (2-1) at Randolph (3-0)

Portvillr(3-0) vs. Franklinville/Ellicottville (2-1) at Ellitcottville

Salamanca (2-1) at Fredonia (3-0)

Southwestern (2-1) at Silver Creek/Forestville (2-1)

JFK (1-2) at Eden/North Collins (2-1)

Springville (0-3) at Chautauqua Lake (1-2)

Alden (3-0) at Allegany-Limestone (0-3)

Lackawanna (3-0) at Depew (1-2)

Cleveland Hills (0-3) at Akron (2-1)

Newfane (0-3) at Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville (1-2)

Medina (3-0) at Tonawanda (1-2)

Maryvale (3-0) at Dunkirk (0-3)

East Aurora/Holland (1-2) at Cheektowaga (2-1)

Lewiston Porter (1-2) at Iroquois (3-0)

Albion (1-2) at Pioneer (3-0)

Burgard/Performing Arts (1-2) at West Seneca East (2-1)

Lake Shore (1-2) at Williamsville South (1-2)

South Park (2-1) at Grand Island (0-3)

Amherst (1-2) at Kenmore East (0-3)

Williamsville North (2-1) at Jamestown (1-2), WNYAthletics.com

Frontier (2-1) at Clarence (1-2), Spectrum

Niagara Wheatfield (1-2) at West Seneca West (2-1)

Saturday

All games at 2 p.m. unless noted

Bennett (1-2) at Orchard Park (3-0), 1 p.m.

Canisius (2-1) at St. Joe’s (3-0), WNYAthletics.com

St. Mary’s (0-3) at Cardinal O’Hara (1-2)

Niagara Falls (0-3) at Lockport (1-2)

Hamburg (1-2) at Kenmore West (1-2)

Williamsville East (3-0) at Sweet Home (2-1)

Bishop Timon (2-1) at Attica (2-1)

Olean (2-1) at Falconer/Cass. Valley/Maple Grove (2-1), 7 p.m.

