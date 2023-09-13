Here is the Western New York high school football schedule for Week 3:
Week 3
Thursday, 7 p.m. unless noted
Orchard Park at Bennett (at All High)
Jamestown at Williamsville East
Williamsville North at North Tonawanda
HS Global at Amherst
Kenmore East at Williamsville South, 7:30 pm
Friday, 7 p.m. unless noted
Canisius at LaSalle (Ohio)
St. Francis at Cathedral Prep (Pa.)
West Seneca East at South Park (at All High)
Niagara Falls at Hutch Tech (at Riverside)
Frontier at Lancaster
Kenmore West at West Seneca West
McKinley at Niagara Wheatfield
Sweet Home at Starpoint
Grand Island at Hamburg
Cheektowaga at Pioneer
Roy-Hart/Barker at Albion
Burgard at Lake Shore – 6:30 p.m.
Dunkirk at Iroquois
Lew-Port at Maryvale
Springville at Depew
Alden at Olean
Lackawanna at Tonawanda
Newfane at Akron
Silver Creek at Portville
Southwestern at Fredonia
Chautauqua Lake at Catt-LV
Franklinville/EV at Gowanda
CSP at Wilson
Saturday, 2 p.m. unless noted
Clarence at Lockport
St. Andrews (Ontario) at St. Joe's
East Aurora at WNY-Maritime/Tapestry
Eden at JFK
Medina at Cleveland Hill
Falconer/CV/MG at Salamanca, 7 p.m.
Randolph at Timon
8 Man
CG Finney at Frewsburg, 7 p.m.