Here is the schedule for Week 2 in Western New York high school football:
Thursday
Williamsville South at Cheektowaga, 6 p.m.
Maryvale at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.
Iroquois vs. Burgard (at Riverside), 7 p.m.
Catt-LV at Gowanda/Pine Valley (at Pine Valley), 7 p.m.
Friday, 7 p.m. start
St. Francis at Chardon (Ohio)
Lancaster vs. Hutch Tech (at Riverside)
Orchard Park at Frontier
McKinley vs. Bennett (at All-High)
Niagara Wheatfield at Clarence
West Seneca West at Williamsville North
Starpoint at Williamsville East
Grand Island at North Tonawanda
Kenmore East at Amherst
Health Sciences/Global at West Seneca East
WNY-Maritime/Tapestry at Alden
Albion at Dunkirk
Cleveland Hill at Lew-Port
Depew at Olean
Lackawanna at East Aurora
Tonawanda at Springville
Roy-Hart/Barker at Newfane
Eden at Medina – canceled
Fredonia at Falconer/CV/MG
Salamanca vs. Chautauqua Lake (at Westfield)
Portville/Hinsdale/CR at Southwestern
Silver Creek at Franklinville/EV (at Franklinville)
CSP at Randolph
Saturday, 2 p.m. start
Walsh Jesuit (Ohio) at Canisius
Erie (Pa.) at St. Joe's
Jamestown at Niagara Falls
Lockport at Kenmore West
Akron at JFK
St. Andrew's (Ontario) at St. Mary's
St. Francis Prep at Bishop Timon
Wilson at Cardinal O’Hara
Pioneer vs. South Park (at All-High)
Hamburg at Sweet Home
8 Man
Red Jacket at Allegany-Limestone, 7 p.m.