Here is the schedule for Week 1 in high school football. All games are at 7 p.m. unless noted.
Thursday
Health Sciences/Global at Starpoint
Friday
Bishop Timon at Greece Olympia/Odyssey, 6:30 p.m.
North Tonawanda at Hutch Tech (at Riverside)
Niagara Falls at Lancaster
Orchard Park at Williamsville North
Baldwinsville (Section III) at Jamestown
Hamburg at McKinley (at All-High)
Williamsville East at Sweet Home
Lew-Port at Grand Island
Amherst at Williamsville South
Pioneer at Kenmore East
West Seneca East at Cheektowaga
Lake Shore at Dunkirk
Albion at Iroquois
Burgard at Roy-Hart/Barker
Tonawanda at Depew
Olean at Falconer/CV/MG
East Aurora at Springville
JFK at Alden
Newfane at Eden
Franklinville/EV at Salamanca
Catt-LV at Portville
Cardinal O’Hara at Chautauqua Lake
Gowanda at Silver Creek
Saturday
WNY Maritime/Tapestry at Lackawanna, 1 p.m.
Bennett at Lockport, 1 p.m.
Southwestern vs. CSP (at Panama), 1:30 p.m.
Medina at St. Mary's, 2 p.m.
Maryvale at Cleveland Hill, 2 p.m.
Clarence at Frontier, 2 p.m.
Niagara Wheatfield at Kenmore West, 2 p.m.
Cathedral Prep (Pa.) at Canisius, 2 p.m.
Kennedy Catholic at St. Joe's, 2 p.m.
Akron at Wilson, 7 p.m.
Randolph at Fredonia, 7 p.m.