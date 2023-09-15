After almost two months in Georgia, Demari Clemons has returned to Western New York.

One of the top prospects in the area, regardless of sport, Demari re-enrolled at Bennett this week and was in the Tigers' lineup in a 40-0 victory against Orchard Park on Thursday at All High Stadium.

Demari, a sophomore cornerback, has offers from Syracuse, University at Buffalo, Penn State, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Michigan State and others. Last weekend, he visited Ohio State.

“Demari is excited to be back home,” said Allen Clemons, Demari’s father. “He’s excited to be back around his friends. Being in Georgia was an experience we loved, but, unfortunately, things happened and we had to return home. He’s excited to be back around his friends, and he’s ready to be back on the road to make another run for a state championship.”

Allen Clemons did not specify what those "things" were.

In July, the Clemons family moved to Georgia, and Demari enrolled at Grayson High School in Loganville. Grayson has been among the top programs in the state, and has been a regular in the national rankings.

At the time, Demari said his father was making a “career change."

Allen had told The Buffalo News the move to Georgia made sense from a football and family perspective. Demari played in one game and made two tackles for Grayson.

"Being in Georgia and the way they ran the program felt like a college,” Allen said. “To me, it reminded me of Bennett High School. The way Bennett runs its program is like a college because they prepare kids for the next level, and not just for football, but in life as young men. They prepare you and get you right. School was the No. 1 priority at Grayson and at Bennett.”

Last season, Demari had 39 tackles, seven passes defended and two interceptions.

With Demari's return to Bennett, Allen said has seen a renewed excitement in his son.

“There’s no place like home,” Allen said. “As much as I loved the experience in Georgia, there’s no place like home, and I’m excited. I’m seeing a smile on the face of my son that I haven’t seen in a long time. I know he’s excited. In Georgia, he was more focused because there was more people at his position, so he had to lock in. At home, he’s locked in, but he now has that comfort. I’m excited we’re back.

“Bennett is just a place that has a culture. The way they embrace you and no man is bigger than the team is important. Everybody there is together. The atmosphere there feels like family, and when you’re around family, you’re comfortable.”

Bennett moved to 3-0 with the victory and has outscored the opposition 104-6 in 10 quarters (the second half against McKinley was canceled). The only points allowed were scored by the Lockport defense.

The Tigers, ranked No. 1 in The News' large school football poll, entered the week at No. 7 in the state in Class AA. Bennett is at Niagara Falls at 2 p.m. Sept. 23.

Around WNY football

• Williamsville North beat North Tonawanda 32-14 on Thursday to win its first football game of the season. D.J. Leonard had two touchdowns and 145 all-purpose yards.

• Jamestown dominated Williamsville East 35-6. Carsen Bane rushed for 136 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns and had a team-high 15 tackles.

• Health Sciences/BASC/Global Concepts beat Amherst 58-0 to move to 3-0. Tyrone Hughes had two touchdowns and rushed for 86 yards in his debut. Hughes transferred from McKinley.

On the pitch

• Goalkeeper Brodie Utz and the Williamsville South boys soccer team haven't given up a goal in six games to start the season and will look to continue the streak Tuesday against Maryvale. The Billies are ranked No. 1 in the WNY coaches poll for large schools and entered the week at No. 6 in the state in Class A.

• Morgan Scibetta scored seven goals in her Buffalo Seminary girls' soccer debut this week, leading the team to a 9-1 victory against CSAT. A junior, she transferred from Olmsted.

Commitments

• Wilson junior righthander Tyler Johnston has verbally committed to Niagara for baseball. Johnston was an All-Western New York small schools honorable mention last spring with a 5-2 record and 1.42 earned run average.

• Le Moyne baseball has received a verbal commitment from Niagara Wheatfield catcher Robert Wegrzyn.

• Hamburg midfielder Alex Fadale will continue his soccer career at Mount Union.