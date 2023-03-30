Here are some of Western New York's boys lacrosse players to watch entering the 2023 season. Players are listed in no particular order, starting with the six returning Coaches All-WNY first-team selections from last spring.

First team All-WNY returnees

Evan Gallo, St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute, goalie, 12: U.S. Lacrosse All-American had a 69% save percentage and 7.6 goals against average as the Marauders' last line of defense. He helped St. Joe's to a 16-5 overall record, its sixth consecutive Monsignor Martin championship and an appearance in the state Catholic championship game. Two-time All-Catholic first-team selection also was named to the all-state first team among large schools by the New York State Sports Writers Association. Gave verbal commitment to St. Bonaventure in December 2021 and was the program's first recruit of the Class of 2023.

Tyler Smart, St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute, midfielder, 12: Reigning Monsignor Martin Co-Player of the Year and All-Catholic first team selection is coming off a season in which he set the program record for points with 111, on 59 goals and 52 assists. Smart, who is headed to the Air Force Academy, scored five goals in the Marauders' 11-9 victory against Nichols in the league championship game. Named to all-state first team for large schools.

Sullivan O’Brien, Orchard Park, defense, 12: U.S. Lacrosse All-American and first-team all-state long stick was the leader of a defense that allowed only 34 goals last season. As team MVP, he helped lead the Quakers to the Section VI Class B championship game during a season in which he had 91 groundballs, caused 47 turnovers and posted six points.

Luke Osmanski, West Seneca East, defense, 11: Lone sophomore selected to All-WNY first team last spring has been on varsity since eighth grade. Last season, Osmanski had 77 groundballs and caused 24 turnovers. He has been the team’s Defensive Player of the Year and was selected captain. Named to the all-state small schools fourth team.

Obrigh Tallchief, Lake Shore, attack, 12: Led the Eagles to consecutive Section VI Class C championships with 53 goals, 29 assists, 65 ground balls and 16 caused turnovers as a junior, and was named to the all-state small schools fourth team. Last season, he and the program dedicated the season to “Every Child Matters,” a movement supporting indigenous children. He'll be continuing his career at the University of Mount Union.

Aidan Porter, Nichols, faceoff, 12: Selected to All-Catholic first team after leading the league in faceoff percentage (82%) and draw victories (218) last spring. Porter had more than 50 ground balls and was voted the team’s Most Improved Player as the Vikings reached the Monsignor Martin championship game.

Names to know

Mason Sandan, Nichols, attack, 11: As a sophomore, he was named to the All-Catholic first team after recording 42 points on a team-high 26 goals and 16 assists. He averaged 4.2 points and 2.6 goals per game.

Aaron Eberhard, Canisius, defense, 11: Had a team-high 72 groundballs and was named to the All-Catholic first team. Eberhard also had 32 takeaways and won 56.5% of his faceoffs for the Crusaders, who went 13-5.

Ray Cortes, Lake Shore/Silver Creek, midfielder, 12: Selected to All-Section VI first team, he had 75 points (tied for 14th in Section VI) on 65 goals and 10 assists.

Evan Belter, Niagara Wheatfield, attack, 12: The Lake Erie College commit ended his junior season by being named to All-Conference B first team after scoring 45 goals, recording 23 assists and totaling 68 points.