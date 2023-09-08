With the 2023 high school field hockey season underway, here are players to watch across Western New York.

Laura Chojnacki, 12, Orchard Park: Named honorable mention All-Western New York last season after posting an .898 save percentage after facing 128 shots for the Quakers, who showed improvement late in the season.

Sophia DePrima, 11, Williamsville North: One of only two sophomores named to the All-WNY first team, DePrima was a key part of the Spartans' 12-4-1 seasons last fall. She had three goals and two assists.

Molly DiGiulio, 11, Nichols: Over the last two seasons, DiGiulio led the Vikings in points with 61 and had 31 assists. Along with being named to the All-Western New York first team, she was selected to the all-state team after posting 18 goals for Nichols, which went 17-3 overall and 17-0 against in-state competition. In the Conference of Independent Schools Athletic Association championship game against Appleby College (Oakville, Ontario), she had three points in the 7-0 win. She is among three Nichols players selected to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association watch list for 2023.

Eliza Freeland, 12, West Seneca: She led West Seneca in goals (nine), assists (seven) and points (16). She was an ECIC I second-team selection and led the team to a 10-7-1 season. West Seneca is looking to win its first sectional championship since 1988. Freeland has played club field hockey with the Buffalo Hurricanes.

Iyla Lilleby, 12, Medina: Named to the Niagara Orleans first team and the All-Western New York second team, she had 24 goals to lead Section VI and was second in points with 34. She had three goals in a 4-0 victory against Roy-Hart on Thursday in the N-O opener for the Mustangs, who return 10 seniors.

Ella Murphy, 11, Nichols: Named to the All-WNY and all-state teams, Murphy was third on the Vikings with 19 goals, second with 26 assists, and third with 64 points, as one of three players on the team with at least 60 points. Murphy is cousins with teammate Molly Digiulio. Murphy was selected to the NFHCA watch list and named a player to watch in the Northeast by maxfieldhockey.com.

Shannon Porgorzala, 12, Williamsville East: She had six goals and three assists for nine points last season. Her junior season was a down year for the program, which went 5-10 after an 11-4-1 finish when she was a sophomore. When Porgorzala isn’t playing for the Flames, she’s playing her travel ball for the Williamsville Stampede. She’s also a member of the softball team and helped the Billies win a Section VI championship.

Lilly Post, 12, Clarence: Named to the All-Western New York second team last season after being a crucial cog in Clarence’s run to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class A semifinal. The defender had a goal and five assists as a junior, but was part of a Red Devils' defense that allowed just six goals. Clarence loses two All-WNY first-team midfielders in Player of the Year Natalie Myslinski and Elle Ridge.

Alex Robillard, 12, Iroquois: Robillard’s junior season was special because she was the only all-state defender from Western New York. Her tenacity was apparent every time she stepped on the field, as she was the leader of an Iroquois defense, which only surrendered three goals against ECIC II opponents and nine versus Section VI competition. The University of Rochester commit finished her junior season with three goals and 11 assists.

Kiersten Smith, 12, Nichols: Smith was an all-state and first team All-WNY selection a season ago, leading Nichols and Western New York in goals (26) and points (66), while also having 14 assists. Smith, a Brown University verbal commit, helped Nichols win the Conference of Independent School Athletic Association championship. She was selected to the NFHCA watch list and named a player to watch in the Northeast by maxfieldhockey.com.

Holly Stuart, 12, Hamburg: Named to All-WNY a season ago, Stuart had seven goals and six assists for 13 points. She’s been a starter each season and was a captain last season, leading the Bulldogs to a 10-6-1 record. She played a crucial role in Hamburg reaching the Section VI Class B final.