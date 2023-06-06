Who will officiate high school field hockey games this fall remains in question after the Western New York Certified Field Hockey Officials organization was decertified Sunday by the state officials organization.

In an email obtained by The Buffalo News, the New York State Field Hockey Officials Executive Board and Board of Representatives alerted the WNY chapter that it was not in compliance with the state organization's bylaws. While the WNCFO still exists in name, the move means it cannot fulfill its primary function: provide certified on-field officials for junior varsity and varsity games.

If WNY field hockey on-field officials want to work games this fall, they will either need to form a new chapter or join an existing chapter on the condition of accepting a one-year probation through Dec. 1. Without being affiliated with a recognized chapter, officials cannot step on the field.

According to the Section VI website, the WNYCFO was the only officials organization recognized by the section. The nearest organization is in Section V.

The rift between the WNYCFO and NYSFHO began, according to the state organization, because a majority of officials said they would be “unavailable” from Aug. 29-Sept. 10 last season because High School Sports Officials of Western New York – the organization that represents on-field officials in all sports – was negotiating a new contract with Section VI. WNYCFO has said no games were missed by officials.

The WNY officials organization can reapply for new chapter status next spring or will have its territory divided among other chapters, state organization president Julie Clark wrote in the email.

As part of the sanctions issued in November, former WNYCFO President Lois Piscitelli and Vice President Chris Kibby were barred from holding a position on any board until Dec. 1, 2024.

In a May 3 email to athletic directors, Piscitelli and Kibby said the field hockey season was in peril due to the NYSFHO’s punishment.

“The state specifically refuses to undo their sanctions, which brings us to this point," the May email from Piscitelli and Kibby said. "The 2023 Fall Field Hockey season is in jeopardy. Make no mistake. Do not take this lightly. Something has to be done to make Section 6 and the state realize the severe and unfair sanctions they have put on our local chapter. We ask that you somehow intervene so that the 2023 Fall Field Hockey Season will start on time with the most experienced officials that our athletes and their teams deserve.”