Western New York cross country runners prepare for NYSPHSAA state meet

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association cross country championships are scheduled for Saturday at Chenango State Park, beginning at 9 a.m.

Races will be begin every half hour, starting with the girls Class B race, followed by girls Class C, girls Class D, and girls Class A. The boys races start with Class B at 11 a.m., followed by Class C, Class D and Class A.

Section VI will be represented by seven runners from each of the boys and girls sectional championship teams and five additional runners in each class for boys and girls.

Here are the participants:

Boys

Teams

(Maximum seven per team)

Class A, Clarence: William Reid, Jeff Zhang, Ryan Eibol, Noah Holden, Joe Ranalletta, William Wisnoski, Matthew Insinna.

Class B, East Aurora: Ryan Zaff, Evan Owens, Owen Rung, Braden Tent, Nolan Axford, Pierce Ticen, Ryan Defries.

Class C: Southwestern: Ethan Luce, Nate Lewis, Trenton Shutters, Trey Faulk, Donavin Brown, Brendan Luce, Lukas Svenson.