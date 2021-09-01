Western New York American Legion district to add Junior Division

District 8 American Legion Baseball will offer a Junior Division (17 and under) for the 2022 season in addition to a Senior Division (19 and under). Team rosters will be comprised of 18 players each and games will be seven innings.

In recent years, the district (Western New York) has offered only a Senior Division. Hamburg Post 527 won a playoff over Niagara Orleans and won the New York State championship to advance to the Northeast Regional Tournament in Worcester, Mass.

In 2021, 13 New York State American Legion teams representing four districts fielded Junior Division teams. Clinton County, Utica, Endicott and Rockland County competed in the state junior tournaments. Rockland went undefeated in five games to win the New York State Legion Junior Championship.

Eleven teams from Western New York competed in Senior Division play in the 2021 season after the 2020 season was canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At least two teams have committed to compete on the junior level and others are going through the process of joining, according to Tony Balistrea, director of District 8 American Legion Baseball and baseball coach at Hilbert College.

