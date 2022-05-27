West Seneca West's Brian Bork takes legacies of Tops shooting victims to state tennis tournament

Brian Bork watched the U.S. Open tennis tournament in the summer of 2020 and took inventory of each day that Naomi Osaka competed at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.

It wasn’t just about playing tennis for Osaka. Bork noticed that each day Osaka, one of the top women’s tennis players in the world, stepped onto a court in Queens, she wore a black-and-white mask. Each mask was printed with the name of a Black person who was killed as a result of police violence or racial profiling.

Osaka's goal was to create dialogue surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement as she competed in the U.S. Open, during a summer in which the nation was in the throes of the social justice movement and the first months of the Covid-19 pandemic.

What resonated with Bork, a senior at West Seneca West and a singles player on the West Seneca school district’s boys tennis team, was how Osaka used the platform of the sport to raise awareness of social justice and race.

In the last two weeks, Bork realized that even on a smaller scale, he had the same opportunity – and the same responsibility – to keep names, families and history in the conversation, not just as a tribute but as a means to continue action in the wake of May 14 massacre at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

During the Section VI boys tennis championships this week, Bork wrote 10 pairs of initials on each of his turquoise-and-white adidas tennis shoes: the initials of Roberta Drury, Margus Morrison, Andre Mackniel, Aaron Salter, Geraldine Talley, Celestine Chaney, Heyward Patterson, Katherine Massey, Pearl Young and Ruth Whitfield. Each of these individuals was killed in racially motivated mass shooting by a white supremacist from Broome County.

“It was so awesome how she used her platform for a good thing,” Bork said. “I wanted to do the exact same thing, for something that was so much bigger than myself or the sport.”

According to Everytown For Gun Safety, a gun-violence prevention organization, more than 110 Americans are killed with guns on a daily basis, and more than 200 a day are shot and wounded, on average. Gun Violence Archive, an independent data collection research group that tallies gun violence incidents from law enforcement, media, government and commercial sources, has maintained a running total of at least 3,600 mass shootings in the United States since 2014 – including 214 mass shootings so far this year in the United States.

Bork has no connection to any of the people who were killed or injured in the rampage by a white supremacist on the supermarket on Jefferson Avenue. But Bork also knew he was exhausted by the continued refrain of “thoughts and prayers” that seems to follow gun violence, particularly mass shootings.

“I have classmates who were related to the people we lost in the Tops shooting,” Bork said. “I’m a part of this community, too. We really only discussed it in school the day after everything happened, but I feel like that’s the cycle of what happens when these tragedies occur. We got through a ‘thoughts and prayers’ phase, and then nothing really happens. You need to remind people.”

Bork was also angry that the white supremacist who entered the Tops in Buffalo drove more than 200 miles from the Binghamton area to take lives through such heinous crimes.

“The shooter was not from Buffalo, and I don’t want people to get a stigma of Buffalo, that something like this is in our ideologies,” Bork said. “Because it’s not. I wanted to erase that.”

That prompted Bork to take a black Sharpie marker to his shoes. He continued to wear them, even as a hole in one of the shoes began to grow bigger, with each movement Bork made on the court. In four singles matches over the course of the Section VI tournament this week at Orchard Park, Bork didn’t lose a set, and lost only seven games. Bork defeated East Aurora’s Anthony Markello, 6-3, 6-0, on Wednesday to repeat as Section VI singles champion.

No one prompted Bork to do it, either. Phil Prynn, who coaches the West Seneca district tennis team, noticed the ink on Bork’s shoes earlier this week, and Bork explained why he did it.

“You wonder if kids are tuned into these kinds of things, and then you see a gesture like this and you realize, they are,” said Prynn, who also coaches hockey at West Seneca East. “He did it in his own way and related it to tennis. He used that as his platform to be active in his feelings, and to do it in a positive way. It carried him through all the tournaments he played in.”

Prynn is a physical education teacher at Allendale Elementary School in West Seneca but hasn’t had the same conversations with elementary school students about the recent spate of mass shootings as he’s had with students who are Bork’s age.

“When something like this happens, you see everyone as a human being,” Prynn said. “For people to feel connected to a town or to a community, he felt like that’s what he wanted to do. He made a statement, but he was not loud about it.

“Right now, these are very adult, mature life lessons they’re being forced to experience. Covid. School shootings. Sometimes we take a step back and think, ‘This is a 17-year-old who is doing this.’ To see young people get to the point where they are mature and feel for things, and they want to help change things and support a good cause, it takes you back a bit. We can keep learning from this.”

As the Section VI champion, Bork prepares for the NYSPHSAA boys tennis championships, scheduled for June 2-4 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens – the same place where Osaka took a stand for social justice in the summer of 2020.

But as Bork prepared to play in the Section VI tournament on Tuesday, he learned of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. It became the deadliest school massacre in the United States since December of 2012, at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut.

He looked at his sneakers and he had one regret: He couldn’t put the initials of the 21 people who were killed in Uvalde that afternoon. There wasn’t enough room on his sneakers.

“In the past couple years, I’ve really recognized the importance of talking about things, and then standing up for what you believe in, and going forward with that,” Bork said.

“States is next week, at the U.S. Open courts. Each point, I’m going to fight as hard as I can, with the memory of each of the victims. I will do anything to fight for them. Tennis is an individual sport, but I’m not going to make it about the individual. Everyone will be with me.”

