West Seneca West to meet West Seneca East for Section VI Class B boys volleyball title

It took all five sets, but West Seneca West kept its playoff run going with an upset win against Grand Island in the Division 2A finals, while West Seneca East held off East Aurora/Holland to win the Division 2B finals on Tuesday night at Orchard Park High School.
In the first game of the day, West Seneca West jumped out to a 2-0 set lead over the Vikings, the defending section champions, with wins of 25-23 in the first set and 25-22 in the second.
Things started to get sticky for the Indians in the third set. The teams traded points with Grand Island, but the Vikings scored the final two points to pull out a 25-23 win. The Vikings got a 25-18 win in the fourth set to force the decisive fifth set, which West Seneca West jumped out to a quick lead and grabbed a 15-12 win to capture the section title.
Bennett Petrik was the difference-maker for the Indians, recording a team-high 21 kills.
“We knew we had a good chance of being here early in the season. We’ve seen these guys before, but it’s one of those things where you know it’s going to happen but you’re not ready for it,” Petrik said.
The depth proved to be the key for the Indians all night, as seven different players recorded at least one kill.
“We have a very good team. It’s nice to have a Bennett, but one Bennett is not going to win a match for you. You need a Bennett and a bunch of other really good players,” West Seneca West head coach Brett Widman said.
The win is a bit of relief for the Indians as these two teams have faced off multiple times in the playoffs before, with the Vikings having the upper hand, including a five-set defeat of West Seneca West en route to winning a state title in 2019.
In the 2B game, the teams traded both sets and leads for the entire match, but West Seneca East finished its second straight section title with a 16-14 win in a decisive fifth set.
East Aurora/Holland won the first and third sets 25-23 and 25-20 to go up 2-1, but West Seneca East had to hold them off in the fourth set. The Trojans led the set 16-8, but East Aurora/Holland cut the deficit to two before West Seneca East took it 25-20, setting up the final set.
The fifth set featured three lead changes and eight ties, but West Seneca East finally finished off East Aurora/Holland with a 16-14 win. Kaden Strong scored the final three kills for the Trojans and had 16 in the match. He added a pair of blocks.
“I just had no emotion. I was just focused on what was on the court and not what we needed to win,” Strong said. “Just fight because that’s how we win every single set. No matter what happens, we always fight.”
For the Trojans, this is their second straight section title after not winning one since 1972.
“I think it speaks about the commitment of the kids. I wish I could say I have anything to do with it but it’s all about these kids, their commitment to the sport, their love of the sport,” Trojans coach Dave Kutina said.