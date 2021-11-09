West Seneca West to meet West Seneca East for Section VI Class B boys volleyball title

The win is a bit of relief for the Indians as these two teams have faced off multiple times in the playoffs before, with the Vikings having the upper hand, including a five-set defeat of West Seneca West en route to winning a state title in 2019.

In the 2B game, the teams traded both sets and leads for the entire match, but West Seneca East finished its second straight section title with a 16-14 win in a decisive fifth set.

East Aurora/Holland won the first and third sets 25-23 and 25-20 to go up 2-1, but West Seneca East had to hold them off in the fourth set. The Trojans led the set 16-8, but East Aurora/Holland cut the deficit to two before West Seneca East took it 25-20, setting up the final set.

The fifth set featured three lead changes and eight ties, but West Seneca East finally finished off East Aurora/Holland with a 16-14 win. Kaden Strong scored the final three kills for the Trojans and had 16 in the match. He added a pair of blocks.

“I just had no emotion. I was just focused on what was on the court and not what we needed to win,” Strong said. “Just fight because that’s how we win every single set. No matter what happens, we always fight.”

For the Trojans, this is their second straight section title after not winning one since 1972.