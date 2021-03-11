West Seneca West boys bowling team rolls to Section VI title

When the West Seneca West boys bowling team got rolling this season, it just kept going.

After a 1-3 start, the Indians flourished and capped the season with the Division I team title at the Section VI championships Thursday at Airport Lanes in Cheektowaga.

With no state championships, the sectionals end the season.

West Seneca West was the only team on the day to shoot more than 1,000 total pins in each of its four games, finishing with a total of 4,147. Parker Fils was second overall in Division I, with a four-game total of 940, and teammate Connor Nowak was fifth at 864.

West Seneca West, also the Class B champion, was followed by Class A champion Niagara Falls in Division I with a total of 3,979.

Niagara Falls’ Brian Templeton bowled the day’s high game of 279 on the way to winning the Division I individual title. Templeton’s four-game total of 944 edged Fils by four pins. They were the only two Division I bowlers to break 900.