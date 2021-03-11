West Seneca West boys bowling team rolls to Section VI title

When the West Seneca West boys bowling team got rolling this season, it just kept going.
After a 1-3 start, the Indians flourished and capped the season with the Division I team title at the Section VI championships Thursday at Airport Lanes in Cheektowaga.
With no state championships, the sectionals end the season.
West Seneca West was the only team on the day to shoot more than 1,000 total pins in each of its four games, finishing with a total of 4,147. Parker Fils was second overall in Division I, with a four-game total of 940, and teammate Connor Nowak was fifth at 864.
West Seneca West, also the Class B champion, was followed by Class A champion Niagara Falls in Division I with a total of 3,979.
Niagara Falls’ Brian Templeton bowled the day’s high game of 279 on the way to winning the Division I individual title. Templeton’s four-game total of 944 edged Fils by four pins. They were the only two Division I bowlers to break 900.
Maryvale won Division II and Class C with a total of 3,594, just 14 pins ahead of Fredonia, also in Class C. Maryvale seemed in good position, thanks to scoring 1,004 in the second game, but Fredonia rallied with a score of 969 in the third game. Fredonia finished with 924 in the final game to Maryvale’s 864, but the Flyers held on.
Aidan Longo won the Division II individual title with a 818 series, including 214 in the final game.
In Class D, Hinsdale was the team champion with 3,291, followed by Gowanda with 3,251. Austin Pinney was the high bowler for Hinsdale at 777, which was fourth in Division II.
The top 10 in Division I: Templeton – 944; 2. Fils – 940; 3. Kyle Christensen (Jamestown) – 896; 4. Charles Buttery (Sweet Home) – 875; 5. Nowak – 864; 6. Talon Newton (Grand Island) – 832; 7. Jake Willard (Kenmore) – 828; 8. David Adams (Lockport) – 828; 9. Declan Stiles (Orchard Park) – 816; 10. Zack Ryberg (Jamestown) – 802.
The top 10 in Division II: 1. Longo – 818; 2. Birch Herring-Jackson (Iroquois) – 796; 3. Zack Kawski (Fredonia) – 794; 4. Pinney – 777; 5. Lucas Mages (Iroquois) – 764; 6. Colin Jamison (JFK) – 761; 7. Jeoffrey Gioia (Cheektowaga) – 750; 8. Bradley Steffenhagen (Pioneer) – 746; 9. Alex Demmin (Tonawanda) – 744. T-10. Jaxson Pencek (Dunkirk), Bryson Kolassa (Fredonia) – 741.
In Class A, Kenmore (3,793) was the runner-up to Niagara Falls, followed by Jamestown (3,767) and Clarence (3,719). In Class B, Niagara-Wheatfield (3,663) was behind West Seneca West, and Grand Island was third (3,551). In Class C, JFK (3,529) was third behind Maryvale and Fredonia.
Girls basketball finals set
Top-seeded Nardin earned a 48-34 semifinal victory against No. 4 Mount St. Mary’s (3-11) to advance to Saturday’s Monsignor Martin Division B girls basketball final. Nardin will host Nichols at 1 p.m. Saturday at Villa Maria.
Nichols (4-10), the third seed, beat Mount Mercy 33-27 to advance.
Nardin (8-4) had a 29-25 lead after the third quarter, but pushed its advantage in the fourth.
With Sacred Heart canceling the remainder of its season due to Covid-19 issues, there were no semifinals in Division A. Cardinal O’Hara hosts St. Mary’s on Saturday at 5 p.m.
With no state or regional play, the Monsignor Martin title games will end the season.
Section swim finals
The Section VI boys swimming version of March Madness comes to a close Friday with finals in the three divisions. With no sectional meet this season, officials opted for a series of dual meets by seeding the three brackets based on performance, regardless of school size.
In the Erie bracket, top seed Orchard Park hosts third-seeded Williamsville East at 5:45 p.m. In the Ontario bracket, No. 2 seed Williamsville South hosts No. 4 Roy-Hart at 6:30. Roy-Hart edged top-seeded Springville 89-87 in the semifinals. In the Niagara bracket, No. 1 Frontier hosts No. 2 Iroquois at 5 p.m.
Milestones
• Kyra Wood of City Honors attempts to become the 15th Western New York girls basketball player to reach 2,000 career points when City Honors (10-0) hosts Olmsted on Friday. Wood, who has signed with Temple, scored 14 points in a 48-23 victory against Middle Early College on Wednesday that brought her total to 1,985.
• Sofia Genareo became only the fourth 1,000th-point scorer in Southwestern girls basketball history when she crossed the milestone in a 71-27 victory against Fredonia on Tuesday. She had 18 points and 12 rebounds in the game and is averaging 17.4 points per game on the season.
Commits
St. Francis wide receiver/defensive back Tommy Bestpitch has reclassified to the Class of 2022 and will attend Cheshire Academy in Connecticut. He said he intends to finish the school year at St. Francis.