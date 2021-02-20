West Seneca West bowlers coming on after slow start

Retired from the New York State Police, one way Brian Guise stays busy is coaching the West Seneca West boys bowling team, including his youngest son, Carson.
The Indians won the ECIC South Large School division with an 11-1 record in 2019-20, but got off to a 1-3 start this season with losses to Hamburg, Frontier and Orchard Park. Now, Guise's team is one of the hottest in Western New York. The Indians have won their last five matches, avenging two of their three losses in the process and rolling up some impressive pin totals.
West Seneca West totaled 3,726 pins in a win over Frontier after piling up 3,713 against Orchard Park. Senior Connor Nowak had a 748 series against Orchard Park and senior Noah Tojek shot 288-737 against Frontier.
The Indians posted two wins over Iroquois this week before taking a President's Day break. There are three league matches left, including encounters with Lancaster and Hamburg and cross-town rival West Seneca East.
Guise blames not being ready at the start and a little weakness in the team's B lineup as reasons for the slow start.
"We had our tryouts and only about a week of practice to get ready for our first match," Guise said. "Usually we have a month to get ready."
Nowak, Tojek and Carson Guise make up West's A lineup. Parker Flis, who made the Section VI All-Star team after transferring from St. Francis last year, anchors the B lineup.
Nowak (222.48), Tojek (205.59), Flis (204.44) and Guise (203.78) are averaging better than 200.
Nowak was a seventh-grader when Brian Guise began coaching him.
"Connor is dedicated. He works hard at it at practice and bowling in the Pepsi League and the Teen Invitational at Broadway," Guise said. "He's very receptive to what I'm telling him. He has good knowledge of the game and is an excellent student."
Tojek is a six-year veteran of the team. He's headed to Daemen College to study physical therapy.
Flis was one of the top bowlers in the Monsignor Martin Association for St. Francis before transferring to West Seneca West for the 2019-20 school year.
Guise credits the addition of senior Stephen Johns III to the B lineup with solidifying the overall team with his 159 average. Eighth-grader Matthew Escott is usually the B leadoff bowler.
Spencer Guise, Carson's older brother, finished fourth in the section tournament last March. He is now at Robert Morris College. Brian Guise believes Carson has the potential to be a better bowler than his older brother.
"Good swing, good form, good balance," Guise said. "He needs to get a little more rotation on the ball. He's struggling a little bit right now with some changes but once he makes them, he will be pretty good."
It can be an awkward situation, but Guise feels comfortable coaching his sons. He has his own way of getting his points across with his sons.
"They hear it from me all day long, at home, driving back and forth to practice and at practice. Sometimes they drown out what's coming from you," Guise said. "I've always taken them to other people to work with so they can get the other perspective."
Often, they've found the other perspective is the same as their dad's.
West Seneca West (6-3) sits behind Frontier (6-1) and Orchard Park (6-2) in the ECIC South Large School standings. Frontier, a young team with only one senior and sophomores Zak Slomba and Mark Mankowski leading the way, must deal with a difficult closing schedule. The Falcons have matches next week against Lancaster, Hamburg and Orchard Park.
Once around the lanes
The schedule was lighter than usual this week because of school vacations.
Before the break, Clarence's Sarah D'Angelo turned in another sensational performance, shooting a 299-231-227 for a 757 series against Williamsville South. The Red Devils lead the ECIC North-Large division with a 7-0 mark. D'Angelo's 221.95 average leads all Section VI girls.
The boys average leader is junior Andrew Damiani of Williamsville North (229.78), followed by Birch Herring-Jackson of Iroquois (226.93). Nowak of West Seneca West is third at 222.48.
Maryvale (6-0) in ECIC North Small, Lancaster (4-0) in ECIC South Large and Springville (6-0) in ECIC South Small are the leaders when the schedule picks up next week.
Kenmore (5-0) is first over Lockport (4-1) in the Niagara Frontier League on the strength of a 4-3 win over the Lions. The return match will be March 2 in Lockport.
The Clarence boys (7-0) are two games clear of second-place Williamsville North in ECIC North Large. Maryvale and Pioneer are unbeaten to lead the North and South Small School divisions.
The Monsignor Martin Athletic Association boys and girls league will pick up their schedules Tuesday at Classic Lanes in the Town of Tonawanda. St. Joe's, with the league's two high-average bowlers in Robert Cehulik (192.57) and Nick Pusatier (177.57), leads the boys with a 20-1 record. Cardinal O'Hara is three games back.
There's a two-team race going in the girls division with Mount St. Mary (23-5) one game in front of Sacred Heart (22-6).