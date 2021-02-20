West Seneca West bowlers coming on after slow start

It can be an awkward situation, but Guise feels comfortable coaching his sons. He has his own way of getting his points across with his sons.

"They hear it from me all day long, at home, driving back and forth to practice and at practice. Sometimes they drown out what's coming from you," Guise said. "I've always taken them to other people to work with so they can get the other perspective."

Often, they've found the other perspective is the same as their dad's.

West Seneca West (6-3) sits behind Frontier (6-1) and Orchard Park (6-2) in the ECIC South Large School standings. Frontier, a young team with only one senior and sophomores Zak Slomba and Mark Mankowski leading the way, must deal with a difficult closing schedule. The Falcons have matches next week against Lancaster, Hamburg and Orchard Park.

Once around the lanes

The schedule was lighter than usual this week because of school vacations.

Before the break, Clarence's Sarah D'Angelo turned in another sensational performance, shooting a 299-231-227 for a 757 series against Williamsville South. The Red Devils lead the ECIC North-Large division with a 7-0 mark. D'Angelo's 221.95 average leads all Section VI girls.