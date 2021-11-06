West Seneca teams advance to division finals in boys volleyball

West Seneca West and West Seneca East put and end to a couple of upset runs and East Aurora/Holland blocked a traditional power from a return to another final in Section VI boys volleyball semifinals Saturday.
West Seneca East's Trojans, the No. 4 seed, put down an upset bid by visiting Amherst to advance to a Division 2B championship match against East Aurora/North Collins. East won, 25-16, 23-25, 25-21 and 25-20.
Starpoint had been a spoiler as the No. 7 in Division 2B, but West Seneca West's talented Indians put an end to the Spartans' Cinderella run in three sets, 25-15, 25-17, 25-17, to move on to a final against No. 1 Grand Island, the defending champion in that class. Starpoint had upset second-seeded Sweet Home in a five-set quarterfinal match.
Grand Island repeated its victory over Williamsville East in the 2A bracket final that it fashioned last spring in the Fall II season.
Amherst (9-10) had advanced through the bracket with wins over Williamsville South and No. 1 seed Olmsted but could get no further, despite a strong all-round performance by Robert Klumpp, who had 13 kills, six digs, six aces and six blocks against West Seneca East.
The winning Trojans were led by senior Troy Ignaszak, who had 17 kills, four digs and two blocks. Kaden Strong, who had 14 kills, and setter Colin Buisch, who had 30 assists.
West Seneca East defeated Eden/North Collins in the 2B final last season, but there won't be a repeat matchup.
East Aurora/Holland, the No. 3 seed, took care of that with its four-set victory over No. 2 Eden/NC, 22-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-19. It was the third match of the season for the ECIC III rivals with each winning at home, before EA won on the road Saturday.
Gavin Wilczewski, a junior at opposite hitter, led the winners' attack with 14 kills, but East Aurora was busy at the defensive end, too. Junior libero Alex Wiech had 31 digs and senior middle blocker Jason Freed had six blocks. Freshman setter Nathan Roorbach recorded 15 assists.
Grand Island wore down Williamsville East, 25-20, 20-14, 20-16 to advance to its third consecutive sectional final. The Vikings won the last state championship held in 2019. This version coached by Billy Schultz is almost entirely different from the group that captured the first state championship in GI school history. Junior Eddie Kwarciak and senior Paul Wynne are standouts for the current team.
The Vikings are 14-3 this season, but one of the losses came to their championship opponent. West Seneca West defeated the Vikings in four sets when they met in a nonleague match on Grand Island on Oct. 18. Grand Island has lost only nine sets so far, in losses to strong Frontier, St. Joe's and West Seneca West teams.